Hall’s WWE Evolution 2025 Review  

Evolution 2025

Date: July 13, 2025

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Michael Cole

We’re back to the all women’s show again and there are some interesting options on the card. There are multiple title matches included on the show, with the likely main event of Rhea Ripley challenging Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Title. The other big match on the show will see a battle royal for a title shot at Clash In Paris. Let’s get to it.

The opening video, set to Katy Perry’s Rise, looks at how far women’s wrestling has come, with a nice mixture of legends and modern stars. The theme is that the legends paved the way for today’s stars and today’s stars will pave the way for the future. Makes sense. I’m not sure why they say Evolution is a mystery.

Joe Tessitore brings out Stephanie McMahon as his co-host, because of the huge impact she has had on women’s wrestling. Stephanie talks about how far women have come and how proud she is of all of them. Women are regularly main eventing and now they get to do it all over again.

Women’s Intercontinental Title: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch

Lynch is defending. The fans go rather nuts at the three way staredown and Valkyria gets knocked down. Lynch strikes away at Bayley, who grabs a suplex to take her down rather quickly. Back in and Valkyria grabs a rollup for two on Lynch, followed by a springboard crossbody for the same. Bayley is sent outside, leaving Valkyria to put Lynch in the rocking horse. That’s broken up by a returning Bayley but Valkyria clears the ring. Valkyria heads outside, where she is quickly dropped, leaving the other two to slug it out.

Valkyria is back up with a crossbody to Bayley but Lynch drives Valkyria into the apron. Back in and Lynch hammers Bayley down while adding some quality sneering. The Rose Plant and Disarm-Her are both broken up and Valkyria is back in to strike away. Valkyria reverses the Manhandle Slam for two and a fisherman’s buster gets two, with Bayley coming off the top with an elbow for the save. Bayley ties Valkyria in the Tree Of Woe and stomps away before sunset bombing Lynch into her.

That’s good for a nice sequence and two, so it isn’t a total loss. Lynch kicks Valkyria down and superplexes Bayley, setting up the cross armbreaker. Bayley gets out and tries the Rose Plant again but this time Valkyria comes off the top with a Fameasser to break it up. Back up and Lynch DDTs both of them for two on Valkyria, leaving Lynch unsure what to do next.

The Manhandle Slam gives Lynch two more as Bayley makes another save and everyone is down again. Bayley takes Lynch down and slaps Valkyria, who gives her an enziguri. Nightwing hits Lynch, with Bayley DIVING in for the save. The Rose Plant and Nightwing are both countered but Valkyria misses an enziguri. Now the Rose Plant can connect but Lynch rolls Bayley up to retain at 16:25.

Rating: B. Good action here, with all three working hard for various reasons. You have Bayley who is mad at Lynch for attacking her, Valkyria who wants to prove herself, and Lynch who just loves to win. Lynch is already making the title feel more important and having her win a match like this makes it all the bigger.

Ava, Mark Henry and Vickie Guerrero are here.

NXT Women’s Title: Jordynne Grace vs. Jacy Jayne

Jayne, with the rest of Fatal Influence, is defending against Grace, who has Blake Monroe to even her out a bit. The idea here is that Jayne is in WAY over her head as Grace is a monster and Jayne won the title on what felt like a fluke. Jayne misses a discus forearm to start and gets German suplexed for her efforts. Grace plants her on the floor and takes it right back inside for two more.

Back up and Jayne manages a throat first catapult into the bottom rope so a neckbreaker can get another near fall. The chinlock goes on but Grace fights up with a spinebuster for the break. Back up and Grace drops her face first onto the turnbuckle, followed by a sitout powerbomb for two. Grace hits a World’s Strongest Slam but can’t hit the Vader Bomb. A hanging swinging neckbreaker gives Jayne two but she misses a big boot, which is reversed into a kind of Angle Slam for two more.

Grace goes up top, where Jayne kicks her in the head and hits a running knee for another near fall. Henley throws in the title but the referee cuts it off, allowing Grace to grab another rollup for two more. Jazmyn Nyx goes to get the belt but Monroe takes it away…and hits Grace in the back. The Rolling Encore retains the title at 10:29.

Rating: C+. The idea here was that Jayne was in over her head but she hung in there well enough to survive. At the end of the day though, this loss is on Grace for trusting the most natural villain in wrestling today to be her friend. Monroe turning on Grace is overdue despite them only being friends for a few weeks. This is the logical way to go and thankfully they didn’t do anything else here.

Jazz, Ivory, Jacqueline and Maryse are here.

Tessitore and McMahon recap the show.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss/Charlotte vs. Sol Ruca/Zaria vs. Judgment Day

Judgment Day is defending and there is a team from each brand challenging. Sane dropkicks Perez to start fast and a headscissors takes Perez down again. Asuka comes in and the Warriors knock Zaria and Ruca off the apron. It’s off to Rodriguez for a big slam to Asuka and another puts Sane onto Asuka for a bonus. Ruca and Zaria get knocked off the apron again (we might have a theme here) and Asuka fights out of trouble.

The running hip attack misses though and Bliss tags herself back in to take over on Perez. Zaria tags herself in to stalk Bliss, who slips out of a gorilla press. Ruca can’t quite get a spinning belly to back suplex as Bliss escapes again before avoiding a big boot. That’s enough for the tag off to Charlotte to clean house, including a flipping lariat to Rodriguez. A clothesline sends Rodriguez to the floor and a spear cuts Perez in half for two.

Asuka is back in for some German suplexes and the Warriors take turns kicking Zaria down. That doesn’t last long as Zaria drops both of them, setting up an assisted top rope splash from Ruca. The Sol Snatcher hits Charlotte but Ruca has to escape the Sister Abigail DDT. Zaria spears Ruca by mistake and Perez gives Charlotte Pop Rox. Bliss gets powerbombed over the top onto the pile, leaving Rodriguez to Tejana Bomb Ruca and retain at 10:52.

Rating: B. This was the kind of match that had everyone going out there and trying to get their stuff in, which made for a good showcase. What mattered the most here was to have the Tag Team Titles get some stability, which is only going to come with a team staying around. That has to be done again after Liv Morgan’s injury, so hopefully things can stay normal for a bit. The fans were reacting very well to Charlotte here though, so maybe go with that for a bit as well, as it’s a nice breather from her usual stuff.

Torrie Wilson, Melina and Molly Holly are here.

Tessitore and McMahon preview the rest of the show.

We recap Trish Stratus challenging Tiffany Stratton for the Smackdown Women’s Title. Stratton challenged her for a title match because she wants to face a legend. Not much more than that and it should be fine.

Smackdown Women’s Title: Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton

Stratton is defending and backs her into the corner to start. Stratus is back with a headlock takeover and a wristdrag. It’s way too early for Stratusfaction so they go with the brawling instead. Stratton sends her into the ropes for a running hip attack and a near fall. They go to the apron where Stratus snaps off a Stratusphere to send her crashing outside. Back in and Stratus hits a nice tornado DDT for two but a superkick sends her into the corner.

Stratton busts out Roderick Strong’s End Of Heartache for two, followed by the Swanton. Stratus breaks up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever though and another Stratusphere brings Stratton down. Stratusfaction is broken up but the Prettiest Moonsault Ever hits raised knees. Now Stratusfaction can connect for two so Stratus tries her own moonsault, which also hits knees. The Prettiest Moonsault Ever retains the title at 8:36.

Rating: B-. It was starting to get good but needed another five minutes or so to hit that next level. It’s like part of the middle was missing as they just wrapped it up and went home. Stratus didn’t feel like a serious threat to win the title here but she was more than passable out there and still has the ability to wrestle these one off matches when she is given the chance.

Post match the referee hurries Stratton out so Stratus can get her big ovation.

Alundra Blayze and Lelani Kai are here.

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

No holds barred and Bianca Belair is guest referee. They start brawling on the floor for the opening bell, with Naomi being sent into the barricade but Cargill being sent into the steps. The big kendo stick shot only hits post though and Cargill knocks her down. Cargill sets up a table but as usual, that takes too long, allowing Naomi to get in a stick shot. Some more weapons are thrown inside and Naomi hits a springboard bulldog onto the chair for two.

Naomi opens a toolbox and finds a chain but Cargill shrugs off the choking. Cargill punches her with the chain and then hits her with a camera as the violence gets cranked up. Naomi gets a trashcan put over her head for a pump kick to send her outside. With the normal stuff not being enough, Cargill picks up the toolbox and drops it in the direction of Naomi’s head, which manages to move to avoid a bad case of death.

A dropkick sends Cargill into a monster and we’ve got some sparks as they both get a breather. Back in and Naomi kicks her in the head, followed by the hanging Pedigree onto the apron. Cargill is knocked off the apron through a table for one of the safest crashes I’ve ever seen. Back in and Naomi puts her on a table with a chair on top, which takes too long, allowing Cargill to chair her down. A middle rope Jaded through the table gives Cargill the pin at 11:16.

Rating: B. Well, it was violent and Cargill felt like she got a definitive win, but that’s the kind of thing that has happened every time they have fought. Cargill gets another win and has some credibility if Naomi gets the title anytime soon, though I could have gone with this wrapping up a month or so ago. Also, Belair was barely a factor here at all.

Battle Royal

Nikki Bella, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, Natalya, Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Michin

Jax gets rid of Paxley and Dame to start, with Jordan following, though she gets caught in the air. Jordan climbs onto the table and will be playing Kofi Kingston tonight. Vaquer beats up Nile in the corner and Nile is tossed out a few seconds later. Jordan manages to do a handstand to climb back into the ring, which is rather impressive. Things settle down a bit until Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss is broken up by Green (the fans are NOT happy).

Dupri does the reverse Worm and has Natalya do a far worse version. Parker throws Natalya out, with Dupri following. LeRae is knocked out and pulls Jordan out with her. Giulia and Vega slug it out on the apron and Giulia is sent into the post for an elimination. Niven dumps B-Fab and Michin is out, with Fyre diving through the ropes to save Green. The much bigger Legend tries to powerbomb Vega out but gets caught in a hurricanrana. That’s blocked as well so Legend throws Vega out in quite the power display.

Green stops to pose with the Secret Hervice, allowing Bella to dump Fyre. Green mocks Bella’s dance and Vice kicks away at Niven. Bella spears Green down and does her dance with Vice but Niven breaks it up to get rid of Vice. Bella and Vaquer dump Niven and we’re down to Bella, Vaquer, Jax, Legend and Green. The Devil’s Kiss hits Green and she’s tossed out, but Jax is back up to run Bella over.

Jax does her own version of the Bella dance and Legend gets rid of Bella (that’s a big deal for her) to get us down to three. Legend lifts Jax and puts her on the apron so the two of them can get rid of Jax. A pump kick rocks Vaquer but Legend kicks her in the face. Vaquer hits a 619 but Legend catches a high crossbody. They go out to the apron with Vaquer holding a triangle choke. The Devil’s Kiss on the apron eliminates Legend and Vaquer wins at 15:32.

Rating: B-. This took some time to get going as there were a lot of people to eliminate, but the final few entries were all worth seeing. Vaquer winning is a good way to send her into the title picture where she belongs and her winning the title in Paris is definitely an option. That being said this was the Lash Legend Show, as she was treated like a star in the mold of Jade Cargill last year at the Royal Rumble. She was the show stealing star here and it’s absolutely a great sign for her future.

Post match Stephanie McMahon comes in to ask Vaquer what this means to her. Vaquer answers in English (which she apologizes for not speaking so well), saying that wrestling is her first language. She is going to keep working hard so everyone will remember her name.

We recap Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Title. Ripley has never beaten Sky and is at the point where she has to do it. Sky is fine with that and it’s a big showdown.

Raw Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

Sky is defending. Feeling out process to start with Ripley trying to power her down but Sky keeps slipping away. Ripley blocks what looked like Sliced Bread and puts her in the corner. Ripley pauses, saying they respect each other (Sky agrees), so let’s fight. The slugout is on and Ripley is knocked to the floor, where she manages to block a moonsault. Back in and Ripley is knocked to the apron for a shot to the face, but she’s back up with a hard whip into the barricade. Sky is sent into the steps and Ripley grabs a waistlock.

Ripley runs her over for two more, which has the frustration setting in. Back up and Sky grabs a spinning DDT for a needed breather. Sky gets the better of a slugout and sends Ripley outside for a suicide dive. Back in and Sky hits a missile dropkick to send Ripley sprawling into the corner. Sky misses a charge in the corner though and Ripley strikes away, setting up a facebuster. Another tornado DDT is countered but so is Ripley’s suplex. A poisonrana gives Sky two but Ripley breaks up the Over The Moonsault.

Ripley Razor’s Edges and sitout powerbombs her for two but Sky is back up top. Ripley gets knocked away and Sky tries a missile dropkick…which hits the referee. Riptide connects but there’s no referee, meaning frustration is in again. They fight to the floor and out into the crowd, where Sky gets sent into various things. Sky manages to knock her off some anvil cases, which she climbs onto for a really high crossbody.

They go back to ringside (the referee is STILL down) and Sky hits a sunset bomb from the apron to the floor. Over The Moonsault connects and the referee is back in (TIMING!) for two. They go up top again and this time Ripley sends her face first into the post. Ripley stands up…and it’s a super Spanish Fly to bring her back down…and it’s Naomi with another ref (WHERE THE HECK WAS SHE WHEN JESSIKA CARR WAS DEAD???). The cash in is officially on and it’s a triple threat.

Raw Women’s Title: Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

Sky is still defending and Naomi hits her with the briefcase. Ripley is sent outside and the split legged moonsault gives Naomi the pin and the title at 26:50 total.

Rating: A-. Oh man this was going towards being a classic before the screwy ending. These two were beating the fire out of each other and I wanted to see who was going to win. I’m absolutely not a fan of Money In The Bank or a cash in here, but it does make logical sense. Raw needs a top heel in the division and Naomi gets away from Jade Cargill for a bit, but more importantly it means we have one less briefcase. Things are reset a bit and that’s good, but dang I was wanting to see how this was going.

Naomi poses to end the show.

Results

Becky Lynch b. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley – Rollup to Bayley

Jacy Jayne b. Jordynne Grace – Rolling Encore

Judgment Day b. Zaria/Sol Ruca, Kabuki Warriors and Charlotte/Alexa Bliss – Tejana Bomb to Ruca

Tiffany Stratton b. Trish Stratus – Prettiest Moonsault Ever

Stephanie Vaquer won a battle royal last eliminating Lash Legend

Naomi b. Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley – Split legged moonsault to Sky

