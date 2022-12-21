Hall’s WWE NXT Review 12.20.22  

NXT

Date: December 20, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph

We are almost done with the year and won’t have another live show until January, as this week and next week are taped in advance. The big story coming out of last week is Roxanne Perez winning the Women’s Title from Mandy Rose, who is already gone from the promotion in a surprise. That is going to lead to some fallout so let’s get to it.

We open with a long recap of Perez winning the Women’s Title over Rose last week.

Opening sequence.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom

Trick Williams is here with Hayes. Feeling out process to start with Axiom’s headlock being countered into a headscissors. Back up and Axiom misses a kick to the head but grabs a northern lights suplex for two. Hayes’ springboard cutter misses hard though and we take a break. We come back with Axiom in control and grabbing a waistlock. That’s reversed into a crossface but Axiom slips away without much trouble.

A springboard crossbody gives Axiom two and we hit the triangle choke. Hayes slips out and kicks him in the head a few times but Axiom manages to get up top. That’s broken up and Hayes grabs his hand, allowing him to climb as well. With their hands still locked up, both are standing on top, where Axiom snaps off a super hurricanrana. Axiom loads up the Golden Ratio but Williams pulls him down from behind. Hayes’ Codebreaker sets up Nothing But Net for the pin at 12:41.

Rating: B-. Hayes continues to look as smooth as you can get around here and I have no idea why he and Williams haven’t been on the main roster for a long time now. They’re that good at what they do and putting both of them on the main roster would clear up some room for someone else in NXT. Good match, as Axiom continues to do his thing, but it isn’t as polished as Hayes’.

Post match, Axiom moonsaults onto Williams and wants more from Hayes.

Grayson Waller wants his title shot tonight, because if Roxanne Perez doesn’t have to wait, he shouldn’t either. The fact that Bron Breakker isn’t here tonight because he is in North Carolina on a media tour is a detail.

Tony D’Angelo is ready for his North American Title match next week and Stacks is rather pleased. Stacks has an assignment though: tell Dijak to stay out of their business and he’ll get the next shot. Grayson Waller shows up and asks if they have seen Bron Breakker. That’s a no, so Waller says if they do, tell Breakker Waller is looking for him.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark

Lyons jumps Stark during her entrance and the fight is on outside. The bell rings and Lyons knocks her outside, where Stark is fine enough to get in a posting. Starks grabs a chinlock back inside but Lyons fights up and hits a German suplex. A superkick rocks Lyons but she is out of the way of a springboard shot to the head. Lyons grabs a Samoan drop for two and another superkick staggers Starks this time around. A rollup has Starks in trouble but she reverses into one of her own and grabs the rope for the pin at 5:31.

Rating: C. You can only get so much out of this kind of a brawl when it only gets so much time. Lyons losing via screwiness likely sets up a rematch, maybe with less in the way of rules. Odds are that is going to mean we see Lyons moving up the ladder, which seems to be the a big goal for NXT in the women’s division.

Cora Jade is mad about losing the Iron Woman Challenge but Wendy Choo comes in for the brawl.

We go to Fallon Henley’s bar, where Henley is worried about not being able to pay the interest to keep the place. Kiana James and her assistant come in and think they could buy the place for some improvements. James knows how much money they owe in taxes and can’t wait to do what she wants with it. Henley calls her a b**** and we’ll have a match next week with the bar on the line. Sure, as we seem to be in Glow.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Tatum Paxley/Ivy Nile vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance/Kayden Carter

Chance/Carter are defending. Dolin and Carter start things off with Carter being sent into the corner fast. It’s quickly off to Nile to grapple Jayne down but a right hand drops Nile hard. Carter tags herself in and sends Jayne outside, leaving the champs to hit the big double dive to the floor.

We take a break and come back with Carter hitting a running dropkick to Dolin in the corner but landing on Nile for two. Back up and Nile is caught on top, where Chance snaps off a super hurricanrana. Dolin comes in to go after Paxley’s arm but Carter makes the save. Jayne misses a running Cannonball in the corner but manages to slip out of the Diamond Chain Lock. Chance gets shoved off the top and Carter gets caught in the Diamond Chain Lock, only to flip backwards into a cradle to retain at 10:09.

Rating: C+. The match was very energetic and fast paced, but there is only so much you can do with this much stuff going on at once. Carter and Chance winning again will help boost their reign, but I’m not sure who is going to be their next real challengers. Toxic Attraction can only get so much out of going after the titles and we seem to have officially passed that point. Get some new challengers, whoever that might be.

Oro Mensah thinks music and wrestling go together.

Booker T. has a sitdown interview with Roxanne Perez about winning the Women’s Title. It was a mixture of emotions and she was overwhelmed (as was Booker, as shown in clips). We see some clips of Perez training at Booker’s school, plus some clips of what Perez has accomplished in nine months in NXT. She remembers asking Booker a lot of questions, which he seems to think is a good thing. Booker talked about what titles meant but you had to deal with butterflies. He’s a two time Hall Of Famer and she’s taking her first steps, but she knows she’s ready. The father/daughter stuff here is so sweet.

Here is Apollo Crews for a chat. He thought he would be here as the new NXT Champion. The vision was clear: he would capture the title that he came back here to win but he is never out of championship contention. At New Year’s Evil, Grayson Waller faces Bron Breakker, but three weeks later, it’s Vengeance Day.

Cue Carmelo Hayes to say he’s the next in line for a title shot and he’s fine with beating Crews. That’s not what Crews was expecting from someone as great as Hayes. They point out that neither is NXT Champion but Crews says there is always someone better than you. In Hayes’ case, that’s Crews. Jawing ensues. Anything involving Hayes being moved up in any way is a good thing.

Pretty Deadly brings New Day their Christmas presents but they want a title shot. New Day isn’t convinced and says that just doing the Pledge of Allegiance isn’t enough to get a title shot (inflation you see). Get the rest of their Christmas list (including a Tyler Breeze selfie stick) and we’ll see.

Alba Fyre is on her way to the ring but gets sprayed by Isla Dawn’s red mist.

Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are ready to go out on the town but run into Ava Raine. They invite her out too, but she says the team is just filling in the voids in their lives with temporary feelings. Schism comes in to mock them further before walking off.

Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez

Lopez hammers her to the floor early on and sends Hartwell shoulder first into the post. Back in and we hit the chinlock, with Lopez cranking away. Hartwell fights up and hits a kick to the head for two. Lopez is sat on top, where she pulls out a well hidden pair of brass knuckles. Hartwell’s belly to back suplex is broken up with a right hand to the face and Lopez gets the pin at 3:34.

Rating: C-. This was quick and to the point, with Lopez getting a win to help her rebuild. Lopez is someone who seems like she could be a force in the division, but that isn’t going to happen if she keeps losing so many matches. At least they have a start here, with a win over Hartwell being a decent first step.

Alba Fyre is cleared for her match.

Wes Lee is ready to face any and all comers, starting with Tony D’Angelo.

Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca

Hold on though as Isla Dawn jumps Fyre on the floor before the bell and uses the bat to crush her hand in the steps. No match.

It’s Christmas at Chase U, with the students giving Andre Chase gifts. The fact that Chase is allergic to fruit makes the long list of people with fruit cakes leave (after one heck of a rant from Chase of course). Duke Hudson doesn’t seem to know that it’s Christmas so he tricks a student into leaving and steals his #1 Professor plaque for Chase.

Josh Briggs, Fallon Henley and Brooks Jensen are ready to take New Day’s Tag Team Titles. Kiana James and the assistant come in, with James wishing Jensen luck. Jensen seems flattered. Henley: “Really?”

Drew Gulak is training when Hank Walker comes up to ask for any advice. Gulak likes his moxie and invites Walker to attend (but not participate in) his seminar next week.

Tag Team Titles: Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen vs. New Day

Briggs and Jensen, with Fallon Henley, are challenging. Kofi takes Jensen into the corner to start and we hit the dancing. That doesn’t work for Briggs, who chops him down and cuts off the jumping back elbow. A powerslam gives Jensen two so it’s off to Woods to pick up the pace. Woods knocks Jensen into the corner for the running forearm, allowing Kofi to hit one of his own. Jensen manages to get over for a tag to Briggs though house is cleaned to send us to a break.

Back with Woods enziguring his way out of trouble so Kofi can come back in. A springboard spinning crossbody hits Jensen but the SOS is blocked. Jensen’s powerbomb is countered into a hurricanrana but Briggs comes in to clean house. A moonsault hits Kofi (or mainly his face) to give Briggs two but Kofi is back with a poisonrana to Briggs. Trouble In Paradise drops Briggs again and Kofi dives onto Jensen. The Limit Break gives Woods the retaining pin at 10:08.

Rating: C+. I don’t think anyone was buying New Day losing the titles in their first defense but at least Briggs and Jensen gave them a pretty good match. It helps to give the NXT teams a nice rub from one of the most successful teams of this generation and that is what New Day is here to do. Solid main event here and hopefully the next of many from New Day.

Stacks talks to Dijak…..’s dressing room door before going inside to give him Tony D’Angelo’s message.

Grayson Waller wants Bron Breakker in the ring next.

Diamond Mine isn’t happy with their loss but they made great strides anyway. Indus Sher comes up to ask about their match with the Creed Brothers. Sher wants the Creeds to prove themselves, which Julius will do next week against JD McDonagh.

Here’s what is coming next week.

Grayson Waller, in a rather large zip up jacket, wants Bron Breakker out here right now because no one can do what Waller does. Breakker’s car arrives in the parking lot (that’s some amazing timing) and he comes to the ring for the spear….which knocks himself out. That zip jacket was covering a metal plate, because Waller is a Back to The Future III fan. Waller promises that he’ll outsmart Breakker again at New Year’s Evil to win the title.

Results

Carmelo Hayes b. Axiom – Nothing But Net

Zoey Stark b. Nikkita Lyons – Rollup while grabbing the rope

Katana Chance/Kayden Carter b. Toxic Attraction and Ivy Nile/Tatum Paxley – Rollup to Nile

Elektra Lopez b. Indi Hartwell – Right hand with brass knuckles

New Day b. Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen – Limit Break to Briggs

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.