Hall’s WWE NXT Review 8.23.22  

Date: August 23, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Vic Joseph

We’re done with Heatwave and now it is on to Worlds Collide. NXT UK’s top names (and some others) have invaded and we are less than two weeks away from a bunch of showdowns between NXT and NXT UK, which does have potential. Odds are we get a lot of build towards this week so let’s get to it.

We open with a long recap of Heatwave and Tyler Bate appearing at the end of the show.

Here is Bron Breakker to get things going. He talks about his win over JD McDonagh last week and gets to the point: Tyler Bate needs to get out here right now. Bate comes to the ring and congratulates Breakker on a hard fought win last week. With that out of the way, Bate says he’s the first and last United Kingdom Champion and with NXT Europe around the corner, he can think of nothing better than to unify these titles. Breakker is down and they hold up the titles, as tends to be the case.

Video on Gallus.

Fallon Henley had to be held back from Lash Legend in the back. Why would you want to be near her?

NXT UK Tag Team Titles: Brooks Jensen/Josh Briggs vs. Gallus

Wolfgang and Mark Coffey are challenging for Gallus, with Joe Coffey and Fallon Henley as the seconds. Briggs gets taken into the corner to start the beating fast but it’s quickly off ot Jensen to pick up the pace. Jensen gets pummeled by Mark though and his mouth is busted, even as Wolfgang snapmares him over for two. The champs are in trouble as we take a break.

Back with Mark taking Jensen down and grabbing a front facelock to keep him down. That’s broken up and the hot tag brings in Briggs to clean house. Cue Lash Legend to jump Henley, with Pretty Deadly joining in. The champs go after Pretty Deadly and get counted out at 8:45.

Rating: C. That’s a surprise as I would have expected Gallous to get the win here and move on towards the title match with the Creeds. For now though, it seems that they might be setting up some kind of multi team match, which might be the more interesting way to go. Briggs and Jensen are still in over their heads, but at least they didn’t get squashed here.

Post match Diamond Mine runs in to go after Gallus and everyone has to be separated.

It’s time for Chase U, with special guest instructor Charlie Dempsey. A volunteer gets taken down and stretched with ease, before doing the same to Bodie Hayward, complete with some nose ripping. Andre Chase has to call him off because Dempsey doesn’t seem to get the point. Dempsey calls the class soft and leaves. I could go for more Dempsey around here.

Here is Grayson Waller for the debut of his Grayson Waller Effect talk show. After hyping up his Instagram, we get to the guest, with APOLLO…..Crews. We get some seat adjustment from Crews before Waller asks what happened to Crews’ accent. Crews brings the accent back, but he’s still a Nigerian warrior with or without it. He won the Intercontinental Title at Wrestlemania XXXVII but Waller would rather talk about Crews’ abilities to see the future (or whatever it has been in recent weeks).

Waller asks about Crews seeing Diamond Mine laid out and thinks he had something to do with it, which has Crews on his feet. We have a question from Grayson from Australia: what is going to happen when Crews gets run out of NXT? Apollo from Orlando has a question for Waller: how does it feel to be a low budget Miz? Waller brings up Crews’ kids, so Crews promises to win a title around here soon and punches him out. Crews is right about the low rent Miz, but this was some of Crews’ best talking to date as he sounded confident and like a normal person.

Pretty Deadly and Gallus have to be separated again backstage.

Video on Tyler Bate.

Mr. Stone and Von Wagner are ready to hurt Tyler Bate.

Javier Bernal vs. Cameron Grimes

Last week, Bernal annoyed a security guard, who wasn’t pleased. Schism is watching from the platform and wishes Grimes luck. Bernal claims an early poke to the eye to jump Grimes, earning himself a kick to the gut. Some more shots from Bernal are shrugged off and Grimes almost drops him on his head with a faceplant. The Cave In, plus a glare at Schism, finishes for Grimes at 2:31.

Video on Blair Davenport.

Video on Alba Fyre.

Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell

Hartwell grabs an early headlock takeover and grinds away before being sent to the apron. A dropkick knocks Hartwell to the floor but she blocks a posting. Back in and a neckbreaker sets up a cobra clutch on Hartwell, before Davenport jumps on her back for a sleeper. With that broken up, Hartwell spinebusters her for two but Davenport pulls her off the top and hits something like a Snowplow for the pin at 3:46.

Rating: C-. This wasn’t exactly good as they were rather sloppy in multiple parts, especially the ending. What matters here is that Davenport got a win, even if Hartwell isn’t in the best place around NXT. Davenport seemed ready to break through in NXT UK and it wouldn’t surprise me to see her in the title picture here soon.

Post match Davenport says that she was #1 contender to the NXT UK Women’s Title so she’ll take the NXT Women’s Title instead. Cue Mandy Rose, who wants some respect on her name. Cue Meiko Satomura to say she’s the real champion instead of Rose. The challenge seems to be on but Davenport wants in on this. Satomura: “TRIPLE THREAT MATCH!”

Tiffany Stratton wants the winner of the triple threat match after she takes out Wendy Choo tonight.

Tony D’Angelo tells Legado del Fantasma that things are starting over tonight, even though they don’t look happy.

JD McDonagh, hanging upside down, seems ready to bounce back.

Wes Lee is creeped out by McDonagh but for now he’d rather talk to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They’re ready to face anyone and Lee is pleased.

Indi Hartwell is still sitting on the apron and says this is what rock bottom feels like. The problem isn’t Blair Davenport but Indi herself. She took a long look at herself but now she is right here four months later in the same position after Stand & Deliver. All she is doing is saying words….but here is Dexter Lumis.

We get the big hug, followed by a slightly less bigger hug. Dexter crawls to the floor and carries her out like he did in the old days. Wade Barrett is nearly sick as Dexter carries her to the door of the arena. Dexter hands her a letter, then walks outside and is arrested. The letter says “Goodbye Indi (for now). I (picture of a heart) love you).” That was so out there and nutty that it made me forget that it was Index.

Cora Jade insists that she is still better than Roxanne Perez.

Dyad vs. Legado del Fantasma

Everyone else you would expect is at ringside and Cameron Grimes is watching from the platform. Legado sends them outside to start but doesn’t like Tony D’Angelo. Back in and the Dyad hits something like Poetry in Motion to take over on Del Toro. An enziguri allows the hot tag back to Wilde as everything breaks down. What looked to be the Dyad’s former Ticket To Ride is broken up, only to have the second attempt connect for the pin on Wilde at 4:57.

Rating: C-. This wasn’t exactly working and that is often the case with two of the least interesting gimmicks on the NXT roster. Legado being annoyed at D’Angelo has been done to death and Schism is dull in general. Hopefully they’re kept apart, as the match wasn’t very good on top of making me grown when I saw the teams.

Javier Bernal is upset by his loss until he runs into a woman. The security guard (also known as Hank Walker from NXT LVL Up) tells him to respect women. Walker is really bad so I’m not looking forward to this.

Legado del Fantasma goes to the parking lot where Santos Escobar is waiting for them in the car. Family stays together, so they get in and leave with him.

Von Wagner vs. Tyler Bate

Mr. Stone is here with Wagner. Bate gets powered down to start and there’s the gorilla press drop to leave him laying. The chinlock goes on for a bit before Bate fights up, only to have the Tyler Driver broken up. Wagner gets sent outside for a dive from Bate though and Bate hammers away back inside. A clothesline drops Bate again but he comes back with a clothesline of his own. The rebound lariat is blocked so Bate goes with Bop and Bang. A rolling capo kick sets up a t-bone suplex and the Spinal Tap finishes Wagner at 6:08.

Rating: C. I’m not sure I get why Wagner got in so much offense on the new #1 contender as you would think Bate would be pushed stronger. Bate did win though so it isn’t some great tragedy, even if he didn’t get to do his big move. Wagner continues to be just another big guy around here and thankfully he didn’t do anything more than take a loss here.

Diamond Mine is ready for Gallus next week but Roderick Strong isn’t included as the Creeds don’t trust him. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen come in and a champions vs. champions match seems likely.

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

Lights Out meaning anything goes and Choo has to get out of bed. The lights are dimmed and the brawl is on, with Choo taking her outside for some rams into the corner. Back in and Choo hits a running shot in the corner before they go back outside for shots from….I can’t tell actually, and neither can commentary. Stratton gets in another shot to take over and we go to a break.

Back with Stratton missing a moonsault onto a chair onto Choo, who is back up with a suplex onto the chair. Choo puts on a reverse chinlock with a wrench over Stratton’s mouth but Stratton pulls hairspray from her purse to spray her way to freedom. A powerbomb onto a trashcan gives Stratton two and they both need a breather.

Back up and Choo hits her with a pillow, which is full of…..Legos. Stratton hits a fall away slam in the general vicinity of the Legos, followed by a toss to send her straight into the Legos for a better crash. Choo kicks some makeup powder into Stratton’s face though and a slam off the apron sends her through Choo’s bed. A top rope Vader Bomb gives Choo the pin at 13:02.

Rating: C+. I’m not wild on the result but they only did a few goofy things here and nothing that was too far out there. It was a bunch of different weapons and some of the spots were a bit more creative, so this could have been a heck of a lot worse. If nothing else, the feud seems to have been finally good so it’s nice to get done with this once and for all, even with Stratton losing.

Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, Meiko Satomura, Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport all sign their contracts for Worlds Collide to end the show.

