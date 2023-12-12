Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.11.23  

Monday Night Raw

Date: December 11, 2023

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

The big question this week is where CM Punk is going to sign, though that might not exactly be a huge surprise given how things have been going lately. Then again, Punk showed up at both Smackdown and NXT Deadline in the last few days so maybe things are a bit more complicated than they seem. Let’s get to it.

The opening recap looks at Drew McIntyre beating an injured Sami Zayn and then attacking him after the match. Later in the night, McIntyre attacked Jey Uso after Uso lost to Seth Rollins

Opening sequence.

Here is Jey Uso for a chat before his match with Drew McIntyre. Jey is happy to have YEET back and hopes Sami Zayn gets well soon. Last week, McIntyre showed that he was two faced so here is McIntyre to interrupt. McIntyre wants Nick Aldis to sign CM Punk to Smackdown because Punk will destroy the locker room. As for Zayn, McIntyre owes him an apology, which is something Uso doesn’t know how to give. Imagine if someone hurt your family. Wouldn’t you want revenge on them? Uso hasn’t given McIntyre one, so it’s time to fight.

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Uso slugs away and the YEET chants are strong with this one. McIntyre gets knocked to the floor and we take a very early break. Back with Uso favoring his knee and getting knocked down in the corner. McIntyre runs him over again for a trip to the floor, only to miss the Claymore. Uso takes him out with a dive and we take another break.

Back again with Uso sitting on top and hammering away, only for McIntyre to sit up and belly to belly superplex him down. A top rope ax handle misses or McIntyre though and Uso gets two off the Samoan drop. The Claymore attempt is cut off with a superkick but the Superfly Splash hits raised knees.

McIntyre Futureshocks him for two but takes too long loading up another Claymore, allowing Uso to hit a spear for two of his own. A turnbuckle pad is ripped off and the referee goes to fix it, allowing McIntyre to poke Uso in the eye. Now the Claymore can finish for McIntyre at 17:10.

Rating: B-. Good, hard hitting opener here as Uso continues to get close to one of those big wins but comes up short again. McIntyre’s thirst for revenge continues and as usual, there is nothing that is actually going to satisfy him other than winning everything. That is a good way to go and we should be in for a nice run from evil McIntyre going forward.

We look at CM Punk’s trip to Smackdown, where he called out a bunch of people, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Shinsuke Nakamura says Cody Rhodes will never reach his dream and says Rhodes doesn’t respect him. Tonight, Nakamura will show that he is the real nightmare, which is what Rhodes wanted.

Judgment Day isn’t happy with what has been going on but they’re ready for the Creed Brothers. Rhea Ripley says talking about being the leader is easier than being the leader, which doesn’t sit well with Damian Priest. Tonight, Ripley is wrecking Maxxine Dupri.

The Creeds and Alpha Academy give Maxxine Dupri a pep talk when R-Truth comes in. He has Christmas lights to decorate Judgment Day’s clubhouse and wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri

Non-title and Ivy Nile is here with Dupri. After we hear some Twitter advice for Dupri, Ripley starts with some clotheslines. Dupri runs away a bit but gets caught with Riptide. Instead of covering, Ripley yells at her a lot before finishing with the Prism Trap at 2:08.

Post match Nile has to save Dupri, with Ripley not seeming very worried.

Video on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who want the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Adam Pearce goes into CM Punk’s locker room.

Post break, Pearce brings out Punk for a chat. Punk talks about how happy these people make him but he has a decision to make. This town and this building hasn’t always been nice to him. He debuted in this building with Mickie James on his arm, which is when he got sent to OVW. That’s where he learned to love a lot of things and then he came back here….where Randy Orton kicked him in the head and was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Then he came here ten years ago and walked out, which hurt people who wanted to see him that night. Now, he has received offers from Nick Aldis and Shawn Michaels, but his mind was made up when he saw this show was in Cleveland. Ten years ago, he walked away in this town and he’s walking back in right here. Punk signs the contract….and here is Seth Rollins to interrupt.

They go face to face and Rollins grabs a mic to welcome Punk to Monday Night Rollins. He’s glad Punk is here, but Punk better not call this place his home. Punk walked out on this company and has spent ten years trying to tear it down. Rollins: “I hate you.” However, if Punk is going to be around, Rollins wants him on Raw.

This is Punk’s last chance so either Punk will self destruct like he always does, or if by some miracle there is some gas left in his tank, Rollins will show him what it means to be the best in the world. Punk: “Are you done?” Punk is here to make things difficult and he is officially entering the Royal Rumble. Once he wins, maybe he’s coming after Rollins. There’s the big step into what is all but guaranteed to be a major title match and they’re off to a good start.

Ivar and Bronson Reed are ready for each other.

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

Valhalla is here with Ivar. Reed goes right after him to start and sends Ivar hard into the corner. Ivar elbows his way out of trouble and a collision sends them both out to the floor. Another collision on the floor gives us a double knockdown and we take a break. Back with Ivar hitting a spinebuster for two but missing a charge into the corner. Ivar knocks him to the floor for a big flip dive and Reed is down for a change. Back in and the moonsault is broken up, allowing Reed to hit a superplex for the pin at 9:53.

Rating: B-. There is something very fun about a hoss fight and that is what we had here, with a pair of monsters beating the fire out of each other. Reed winning is the right call as he has a brighter future, but Ivar has been right there as a heck of an opponent the whole time. Good stuff here, and points for not ending with a finisher for a surprise.

CM Punk meets Judgment Day, with Damian Priest threatening to use the Money In The Bank briefcase on Punk if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship.

Here is Judgment Day, minus Rhea Ripley, for a chat. Damian Priest, sounding rather angry, doesn’t want to have to remind everyone who they are. Finn Balor says all rise, with Priest putting everyone in the locker room on notice. The fans won’t let Dominik Mysterio talk, but here is R-Truth to interrupt.

Truth doesn’t know why the clubhouse is locked and thinks he hasn’t been invited to their holiday party. It’s ok though because he has some great ideas for the team. First up: kick out JD McDonagh! Second: Priest needs to stop calling himself the boss because Ripley doesn’t like it. Priest knows everyone here likes Truth…except Priest himself. The beatdown is on until the Creeds run in for a save to clear the ring.

CM Punk meets Drew McIntyre, who wants to finish the story. With McIntyre gone, Adam Pearce says McIntyre is getting the title shot against Seth Rollins on New Year’s Day. Some wrestlers come up to meet/greet Punk. Pearce wants to talk to the three of them (Kofi Kingston, Ricochet and Chad Gable) about the Intercontinental Title.

Kayden Carter/Katana Chance vs. Indi Hartwell/Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are on commentary. Hartwell runs Carter over to start but an assisted headscissors lets Chance take Hartwell down for a change. Everything breaks down and Hartwell spinebusters Chance, who is back with a basement superkick. The After Party finishes for Chance at 2:24.

DIY has a mystery partner to face Imperium, with Gunther coming in to say he doesn’t believe it.

Here is Becky Lynch for a chat about Nia Jax. They have never fought, but we see a clip of Jax breaking Lynch’s nose back in 2018, resulting in the still awesome shot of the bloody Becky posing in the crowd after beating up Ronda Rousey. Becky says it’s petty to bring it up now but she’s a petty person. They have gone on different paths, with Becky going on to main event Wrestlemania and Nia going on to double ACL surgery because Nia is so unlikable that her body won’t stand up for her.

Cue Nia to interrupt and say she is ready to fight. That punch in 2018 was a lucky punch, so imagine what would happen if she was aiming. Nia says Becky should owe her for her entire career, but Becky says it’s about what that night represented. Becky wants to prove that she is more than that but Nia says Becky really needs to prove that her career wasn’t a mistake. Becky is ready to fight so of course Nia walks away, saying Becky needs it more than she does. Nia? Still really bad.

Cody Rhodes understands that he and CM Punk have the same idea but they realize it can’t work at the same time. As for Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhodes knows that he had a heck of a career in Japan, but this is Cleveland. Heck, STARDUST debuted in this building! Rhodes is ready for tonight.

DIY/??? vs. Imperium

The mystery partner is….the Miz. Gargano and Vinci start but let’s go with Gunther instead. Gargano goes to tag Miz but Gunther drops him with a right hand to keep Gargano inside. Vinci comes in and gets clotheslined by Ciampa, only to have Gunther nail a big boot as we take a break.

Back with Vinci coming in for a running crossbody to Ciampa, who is so banged up he rolls to the Imperium corner. Ciampa is fine enough to roll over for the tag to Gargano and house is cleaned. The slingshot spear gets two on Kaiser as everything breaks down. We get the Miz vs. Gunther showdown with Miz getting the better of things and hitting a high crossbody.

Gunther cuts off the YES Kicks and grabs the Boston crab with Ciampa making the save. Gargano and Miz hit stereo tornado DDTs and Miz gets the Figure Four on Gunther. Gargano gets the Gargano Escape on Kaiser at the same time but Gunther, while still in the hold, tags Vinci, who makes the save. The Skull Crushing Finale finishes Vinci at 10:42.

Rating: C+. Miz vs. Gunther II is coming and while I know it might not be the most popular decision, I’m curious about how it could go. At the same time, there is also that group of three wrestlers who were in discussions about the title, which makes me think a big multi-person title match could be coming. That’s about as good of a way as possible to get the title off of Gunther, but for now, we had a nice six man tag to keep a pair of feuds going a bit past their expiration dates.

We look back at CM Punk signing with Raw and having his showdown with Seth Rollins.

Gunther yells at Imperium when Miz comes up, asking for another Intercontinental Title match. Gunther grants it, but this is Miz’s FINAL title shot while Gunther holds the title. Deal.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Cody Rhodes

Feeling out process to start with Nakamura working on a wristlock. That’s broken up and Rhodes knocks him into the corner for some right hands. Nakamura dumps him out to the floor though and we take a break. Back with Nakamura stomping away in the corner before we hit the chinlock.

That’s broken up so Nakamura grabs the cross armbreaker, sending Rhodes over to the ropes. Kinshasa is broken up and Rhodes grabs a half crab, with Nakamura quickly getting away. Rhodes nails a suicide dive to send us to another break and we come back with a double clothesline/knockdown.

They get up and slug it out until Nakamura pulls him into a choke. Rhodes slips out again and scores with the Disaster Kick for two. The Cody Cutter connects and Cross Rhodes is loaded up, only to have Nakamura slip out and spray Rhodes in the face with the mist for the DQ at 17:42.

Rating: B-. This got a lot of time but the ending should set up a rematch. I’m not big on a first match getting this much time and setting up a rematch but they do need something to fill in the next month and a half before the Rumble. For now, Rhodes has something to do and that is a good sign for him before he gets back into the World Title picture.

Post match the beatdown is on until the Creeds run in for the save. Referees check on Rhodes, allowing Nakamura to get in one more cheap shot to end the show.

Results

Drew McIntyre b. Jey Uso – Claymore

Rhea Ripley b. Maxxine Dupri – Prism Trap

Bronson Reed b. Ivar – Superplex

Kayden Carter/Katana Chance b. Indi Hartwell/Candice LeRae – After Party to Hartwell

Miz/DIY b. Imperium – Skull Crushing Finale to Vinci

Cody Rhodes b. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ when Nakamura used to red mist

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.