Hamilton’s Lucha Memes Guerra de Naciones 01.22.2021 Review  

Quick Results

Arez pinned Daniel Garcia in 10:33 (**½)

Aeroboy submitted Joshua Wavra in 16:23 (**)

Gino Medina pinned Eric Martin in 7:37 (*½)

Tony Deppen pinned Ricky Marvin in 15:02 (***¾)

Laredo Kid pinned Black Taurus in 7:49 to retain the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship (***½)

Jonathan Gresham submitted Aramis in 15:19 (***¾)

Extreme Tiger submitted Wheeler Yuta in 23:48 (***)

Blue Demon Jr. & Low Rider beat Fred Yehi & Mecha Wolf 2-1 in a best-of-three-falls match at 26:26 (¾*)

I rarely touch lucha, but was tipped off that this show from Kennedale, Texas was worth a go… It’s up on IWTV, and it’s a US vs. Mexico theme throughout the night. Commentary comes from Chad French.

Daniel Garcia vs. Arez

Arez tries to take Garcia to the mat but it’s countered as they rolled into the ropes.

Garcia’s leg scissors are blocked as Arez countered, forcing a rope break from Garcia as commentary seemed to be distracted by every noise from the crowd. Arez goes for a knuckle lock and quickly stands on Garcia’s wrist on the mat… but Garcia counters out with a bodyscissor roll-up… but it ends in the ropes as Arez reverses.

Back-and-forth shoulder blocks sees Garcia edge ahead, but Arez nips back with a headlock takedown before rolling up to his feet. An armdrag from Garcia lands before he blocked a receipt… taking Arez into the ropes looked to lead to another armdrag, but Arez blocks and kicks Garcia in the back, before some forearms led to Garcia hitting back with an inverted atomic drop and a diving kick for a two-count.

Shoulder charges trap Arez in the buckles, before a back elbow off the ropes dropped Arez for a two-count. Another whip sees Arez hold onto the ropes before a dropkick and a sunset flip… led to Garcia rolling through for a Boston crab. A rope break’s ignored as the referee has to push off Garcia, but Garcia keeps on Arez with right hands before a wall flip kick from Arez took down Garcia.

An enziguiri takes Garcia outside, but they’re quickly back in as a tiltawhirl version of the End of Heartache gets a near-fall. Kicks rock Garcia, who hits some German suplexes in return before a pop-up elbow’s shrugged off until a Shining Wizard from Garcia ended the exchange. The pair get back up and trade clotheslines, but Garcia pulls ahead with a guillotine choke… only for Arez to break free by charging into the corner. Garcia reapplies it, but Arez swings Garcia into a Northern Lights suplex… and that’s all folks. Some good exchanges in this, but something about this match just didn’t click for me. **½

Aeroboy vs. Joshua Wavra

We open with a handshake as Wavra takes down Aeroboy with a headlock, only for headscissors to get the luchador free.

A side headlock from Aeroboy leads to a takedown as he worked Wavra’s ankle, but Wavra countered with a scissored armbar. Aeroboy escapes and looked for a half crab, but Wavra rolls him up for a two-count, before tying up the arm and leg of Aeroboy. The hold’s broken as Aeroboy looked to go for an armbar of his own, before Wavra broke things up in the ropes.

The pair lock up, as Wavra trips Aeroboy down… it leads to pins and neck bridge escapes before Aeroboy monkey flips free. A second monkey flip’s blocked as Wavra just throws him down… but Aeroboy swipes out Wavra’s legs and comes back with a springboard armdrag. Wavra returns with an armdrag before Aeroboy chops and flies with an armdrag. ALL THE ARMDRAGS.

Leg sweeps too, but then Wavra gets distracted by the air horns. Wavra would have been eaten alive in the Combat Zone… but at least it leads to some “USA!” heel heat. Aeroboy heads up top, but cartwheels away before a Fisherman’d Northern Lights suplex and a diving uppercut to the arm got Wavra a two-count. A kick to the back from Wavra just fires up Aeroboy, but a delayed hook kick gets a two-count as Wavra blathered on at a kid. Kicks from Wavra, then clotheslines, set up Aeroboy for a spinning heel kick in return, before he blocked Wavra’s armdrag and used a good ol’ fashioned Corning hold to restrain him. From there, Aeroboy pulls Wavra back into La Cavernaria, but Wavra doesn’t give up, and ends up taking a Blue Thunder Driver and a crucifix pin for a two-count.

Wavra tries to swing back with a clothesline, before turning a wheelbarrow roll through into a cross armbar, only for Aeroboy to kick free. Another clothesline drops Aeroboy for a two-count, before Wavra took his time going up top, but still lands a senton bomb for a near-fall. A series of waistlock switches backfire as Wavra’s kick is caught, with Aeroboy tying up Wavra ahead of a DDT for a near-fall.

Aeroboy goes up and land a senton of his own for a two-count, but Wavra crucifixes him for another near-fall. The pace quickens briefly as Aeroboy goes for a Magistral, but a sitting full nelson and an armbar keeps the offence going, before Wavra fought out of a crossface. Wavra goes for a Lebell lock, but Aeroboy’s too close to the ropes, and eventually comes back through as he rolled in for a cross armbar that got the quick submission. This felt like a clash of styles with some inexperience rolled in – it wasn’t horrible, but a do-over in a few years would yield much different results. **

Eric Martin vs. Gino Medina

You may know Medina from his outings for MLW – and we eventually get going with the pair working around for a hold, as Medina grabs a side headlock.

Martin applies one of his own, taking down Medina to the mat, before standing back up with one before a Magistral cradle gets Medina an early two-count. Some headscissors from Medina leads to a trip-up for a two-count, before he chopped Martin. A receipt misses, so Medina hits a second before a third one was blocked, with Martin striking back. A series of elbow drops gets Martin a two-count, before he whipped Medina into the corner and slammed him on the rebound. Martin rolls Medina back to his feet, but gets clipped with some headscissors that staggered Martin into the ropes… before Martin just chopped Media through the ropes to the Astroturf floor.

Medina tries to slingshot into the ring, but lands short as Martin nearly nicks a win, before a Boston crab ended with Medina making it to the ropes. A piledriver’s countered with a back body drop, as Medina begins to make a comeback with a roundhouse enziguiri. Heading up top, Medina crashes into Martin with a crossbody, but it’s rolled through for a near-fall, before a sit-out F5 of sorts (hey, remember K-Kwik’s Hat Rack Crack?!) gets the win. Something about this match just didn’t click, and I wasn’t complaining at the fast-count from a referee that hadn’t shown any prior heel tendencies. *½

Tony Deppen vs. Ricky Marvin

With the US 3-0 down, Deppen needs to get a win to keep whatever was on the line alive.

Deppen gets into it with a fan – after some translation from Marvin – before he started the match, taking down Marvin with a single leg… which left him open for a cross armbar. Deppen rolls free, tying up Marvin’s leg for a bow-and-arrow hold, but Marvin rolls with it and nearly pins Deppen who remarked “he’s too big for this shit”… then got into it with that nuisance kid again. I love little things like that from Deppen.

Back inside, Marvin stomps on Deppen’s knees, then got rolled around for a grounded full nelson which should have pinned Marvin, but the ref wasn’t looking there. A side headlock from Deppen offers some resistance, but he’s taken into the corner. From the break, Deppen’s lifted onto the apron, then gets Dragon screwed through the ropes before Marvin just yeeted him through some chairs.

Heading back inside, Deppen’s again tied up in the ropes as a knee drop off the top took him down for a near-fall. A figure four from Marvin gets us an F-Bomb from Deppen, who got to the ropes, then built back up, tying up the arms before stomping on it. A nonchalant kneeling pin gets Deppen a two-count, but Deppen’s again caught in the ropes for a Dragon screw as Marvin retained the focus. Teasing a surfboard, Marvin just stomps on the knees, then rolled Deppen into a STF that ends in the ropes. Deppen gets back up with kicks to the arm, but a missed enziguiri exposes his leg again for a stomp to the knee, then a grounded Dragon screw, before a knee took Marvin outside for a plancha. A running forearm to the back of Marvin almost gets the win, but Deppen whiffs on a stomp off the top rope as Marvin stayed alive.

A Codebreaker off the top lands for a near-fall as Deppen pushes on, mouthing off at the same kid before a Manhattan drop and a shoulder tackle took Deppen into the corner. Marvin goes back up and brutally stomps through the back of Deppen’s head for a near-fall, before a Made in Japan gets a similar result…

Marvin punts away at Deppen, who descended things into a battle of palm strikes, before Marvin busted out an Ultimate Swear… more paintbrushing swipes lead to Deppen landing an arm whip, before a Shining Wizard gets the win. I absolutely adored this one, with Deppen’s crowd work making this match stand out from the pack – with the in ring work being particularly great as well. Get this on your watch lists! ***¾

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid (c)

Err, what the hell? Unexpected Black Taurus is unexpected! Both of these men will be familiar to US fans through MLW and Impact, where you’d have seen Laredo Kid lose this title recently to Lio Rush.

This one starts at quite the clip, with the pair exchanging flying armdrags – which is quite the sight when you’re Taurus’ size. A titlawhirl armdrag takes Taurus outside as Laredo Kid followed with a slingshot ‘rana from the ring to the floor. That’s a hot start! Taurus gets thrown back inside, but kicks out before one… so Laredo heads up top and aborts a Phoenix splash as Taurus strikes back, spinning Laredo around for an enziguiri. That’s followed up with a GODDAMN corkscrew tope to the outside, but then stayed on Laredo Kid with some right hands before he BOUNCED the champion off of the ring post.

Back inside, Taurus gets a two-count, then slapped Laredo Kid silly ahead of a gamengiri and a reverse Slingblade… a spear quickly followed for a two-count, as Taurus looked to be in full control. A charge is countered as Laredo Kid lifts him to the outside, then went up top to crash into the bull with an Orihara moonsault, as some mid kicks keep Taurus down on the Astroturf.

Laredo Kid keeps going with a knee and a Michinoku driver back inside, before a springboard moonsault off the bottom rope lands. Then one off the middle… which gets a slow two-count, before Taurus came back out of nowhere with a goddamn Electric Chair into an Awful Waffle for a near-fall. Big boy’s bringing the big guns! Taurus gets caught up top with a gamengiri, but he counters back with a swinging side slam that dropped Laredo Kid from the top rope to the floor. GOOD GOD.

Rolling him in gets Taurus a two-count, so the bull goes back up top… and overshoots on a corkscrew senton, allowing Laredo to capitalise with a 450 splash for the win. This started out hot and cooled down quick, but this was an almighty sprint that stood out from the pack. ***½

Aramis vs. Jonathan Gresham

Commentary returns after they had an impromptu interval for the last match.

Gresham starts off quick, rolling down Aramis with a headlock takedown before getting back to his feet, as the pair began to trade holds and escapes. Aramis flips out of a wristlock, then tripped up Gresham before the pair traded standing surfboards until a Northern Lights-ish suplex forces some two-counts.

Gresham bridges up and goes for a backslide, but Aramis shuffles to the ropes for the break before they bust out some lucha roll throughs ahead of a headscissor takedown from Aramis. That forces Gresham to try and stand up out of it, but Aramis spins him back down before Gresham manipulated the legs into a leg lace that Aramis pushes out of.

Going to the armbar keeps Aramis down, wth Gresham trapping him in a leg spreader before Aramis came back with a Corning hold. That blocks a neckbreaker before the pair fought into the ropes to prevent a hiptoss. They try it again, but both men tumble to the outside, before they headed back inside… where they go for roll-ups as the speed of those pinning attempts made it too quick to call.

A Victory roll keeps on rolling as Gresham and Aramis trade two-counts, before Aramis switches up into a STF, but that ends in the ropes before an Airplane Spin Rack looked to disorient Gresham. It sort of worked too as Aramis was able to follow up with a Tiger Driver for a two-count, before he went back to that spinning rack, dropping Gresham again only to get caught with a Quebrada.

An armdrag from Gresham’s next as he crucifixes Aramis for a two-count, before he wrung the arm… but Aramis punches back. Going onto the apron, Gresham sweeps Aramis’ leg before a stalling dropkick knocked the luchador to the floor, as Gresham looked to scoop up a count-out. Aramis beats the count, but Gresham’s right on him before a spin kick lands. Gresham flips out of a German suplex, but can’t follow up with the enziguiri as Aramis hits a Dragon screw, a German suplex and a head kick before finally landing that spinning rack bomb for a near-fall.

Aramis catches Gresham with an enziguiri on the top rope, then joined him up there for a Spanish Fly… but Gresham holds on and leaps his way down, shrugging off a roll-up before taking Aramis into the corner with a stalling dropkick. A forearm gets Gresham a two-count, then again, before an Octopus hold ended with Aramis countering into a Samoan drop for a near-fall. Kicking out at two, Gresham doesn’t move because he’s switched the hold back into the crucifix, throwing some elbows as Aramis ends up submitting. This one was a nice change of pace with both men largely keeping things on the mat, chipping away at each other until Gresham pushed Aramis to the limit. ***¾

Wheeler Yuta vs. Extreme Tiger

You may recall Extreme Tiger from his run in Impact as Tigre Uno. It’s 3-2 to Mexico, and this one will either take us to the decider… or seal it all for Mexico.

We open with Yuta snapmaring Tiger to the mat as he looked to ground the luchador. Tying up the legs sets up for a bow-and-arrow hold, but Tiger flips free and gets a two-count from a pin before he rolled in and sat on Yuta with a stump puller, rolling back for a two-count once the referee had realised it was also a pinning attempt.

A seated surfboard followed on the mat as Extreme Tiger then moved into a pendulum submission… then into a Gedo clutch as he was having his way with Yuta. The pair tie up each other’s legs, but Yuta grabs the rope to break a second seated surfboard attempt, but Yuta loses grip and gets stretched in the surfboard before he spun out and dropped a knee.

An Indian Deathlock followed, with Yuta bridging back… but Tiger counters by pulling Yuta down as he scrambles back up… and torqued away on Yuta’s knee something vicious. Yuta manages to counter out with a butterfly lock, before back-and-forth pins out of a crucifix ended with Yuta bridging up… and getting rolled back down for another two-count as the pari proceed to miss a bunch of stuff ahead of the indie double dropkick.

Clotheslines and kicks sting each other as they mirrored each other, leading to Extreme Tiger asking for a fist bump… he doesn’t get it as Yuta trips him up, before we get lucha roll-throughs ahead of a springboard armdrag from Yuta. Tiger trips Yuta down, then kicks away clotheslines before a rewind enziguiri landed. Chops follow as Yuta was trapped in the corner, then some kicks before Yuta got caught in the ropes for a uranage backbreaker for a near-fall.

Extreme Tiger fakes out a chop, then looked for an Irish whip, reversing a reversal as a lot of swinging and missing led to Yuta coming out on top. Tiger tries another whip, but Yuta digs into the World of Sport playbook as he fakes out a leg trip and caught Tiger off guard with a dropkick. A slam followed, then a back senton, but Tiger’s up at two… then again after a fallaway torture rack.

More back-and-forth takes Yuta into the buckle, where he’s kicked and taken down for a senton atomico for a near-fall. Some right hands from Tiger wake up Yuta, who replies with a Manhattan drop and an enziguiri, before a bridging German suplex gets a two-count. Yuta slips ahead with a leg lock, but Tiger’s able to drag his way to the rope to force a break… but Yuta just drags him away and reapplies the hold, before Tiger kicked his way free. Both men look to be on jelly legs, even more so when Yuta dropkicks away a springboard, knocking him outside for a tope con giro.

Back inside, Yuta’s top rope elbow lands for a near-fall, before Tiger just monkey flips Yuta to the outside. A high-speed sorta-Sasuke Special followed, crashing into Yuta on the floor, before Extreme Tiger returned to the ring, but got caught with a kick during a dive. It leaves him hung up in the ropes as Yuta drags him out and walked him around the ringside area in a front suplex.

Extreme Tiger breaks free as both men kick each other to the floor. They recover and resume striking in the ring, as a diving kick from Tiger catches out Yuta for a two-count, before they see-sawed on a sunset flip that almost got the win for Tiger. A modified Dragon screw, then a low dropkick to the knee has Yuta on the back foot, but he quickly recovers with a flying DDT off the top for a near-fall.

A release German suplex sees Extreme Tiger land on his feet, before a running Vertebreaker of sorts drops Yuta on his face before Tiger rolled him into a wacky head and arm choke on the mat for the submission. This was largely fine, but at 23 minutes was way too long – not helped by the crowd seemingly not getting into it. ***

Best Two-Out-of-Three-Falls: Blue Demon Jr. & Low Rider vs. Fred Yehi & Mecha Wolf

With Extreme Tiger’s win in the semi-main, the best team USA can do is draw here… although with both teams having Americans on them, I’m not sure that’d count.

Low Rider and Fred Yehi start, with Yehi going after Low Rider’s toe early on before Low Rider tried to throw a Street Fighter fireball. A more orthodox wristlock has Yehi down, but he breaks free and fireballs too, before a knuckle lock led to Yehi taking over with another wristlock. That transitions into a hammerlock, which gets escaped as they scramble for position… and head into a stand-off.

Low Rider tries to flip over Yehi, but just gets taken down as Yehi busts out stomps before tagging in Mecha Wolf. Rider breaks free and tags in Blue Demon Jr, who plays for a reaction… but Wolf just charges him down, then took him to the corner for a clothesline. Demon offers a receipt, then a bulldog… but plays to the crowd as if he was going to pin Mecha Wolf, and only gets a two-count.

A head kick from Wolf lays out Demon… Demon tries to issue a receipt, but Wolf ducks and rolls him up before Demon nailed a DDT for a two-count. Demon returns with a spinebuster before he tied up Wolf in a Scorpion deathlock and an armbar combo… Wolf escapes the ring, so that apparently makes Yehi legal under lucha rules… but Blue Demon’s still there as Low Rider comes in with a lungblower off the top to Yehi, getting the first fall at 6:25. Add the old-school Botchamania “huh” here.

We’ve stalling between falls, resuming with Low Rider hitting armdrags and uppercuts at Yehi, who rolls outside… tags bring in Demon and Wolf, who play to the crowd for so long that even the commentator wonders if they’ll continue the match. Demon treats Wolf like a bull, luring him in with a handshake before stepping aside like a matador, before Mecha Wolf just bites away on him as he took him into the corner.

Yehi swings for Blue Demon Jr. from the apron, but gets knocked down as Demon took Wolf into the opposite corner… then rolled him through. Yehi runs in but collides into his own man as Demon lands a headlock/headscissors takedown… before ducking down as Yehi charged at him. Mecha Wolf ends up outside too as Demon fakes out a dive… because he ain’t diving folks.

Charging from behind, Yehi attacks Demon and then looked for the most despicable thing he could do: remove Blue Demon’s mask. Except everyone else (save for the camera crew) were all focused on whatever Mecha Wolf and Low Rider were doing at the other end of the venue. Someone from the crowd hands Blue Demon Jr. a chair, which he gets… but the referee takes it away as it’s still real in this part of town.

Mecha Wolf returns to the ring and pulls away at Low Rider’s hair as Yehi is still undoing Blue Demon Jr’s laces… but finally Blue Demon’s able to roll to the outside as Low Rider and Mecha Wolf keep going in the ring. A suplex dumps Low Rider, who’s left doubled over as Blue Demon Jr’s disappeared. Things just ground to a halt here, as Yehi and Wolf chop the lights out of Low Rider as Blue Demon Jr’s back… but he can’t save his partner as the referee takes AN AGE to spot that Low Rider’s tapping to a Koji clutch, making it 1-1 at the 17:08 mark.

Blue Demon’s out on the floor, which is a cover for showing the crowd helping him up to his feet as a hero. Of course, there’s a lot of mugging to the crowd, with Yehi and Wolf doing squats and push ups to kill time.

The third fall starts with Demon getting in Yehi’s face. That just earns him a series of chops before Demon swatted him down. A knee drop and a chinlock keeps Yehi down briefly as Mecha Wolf quickly comes in to kick it apart as Blue Demon Jr. was up against it. Cue the comeback as he clotheslines Wolf, then tagged in Low Rider… who was quickly on the defensive after taking a low dropkick from Yehi.

Mecha Wolf returns to charge at Low Rider with a gamengiri in the corner, but Low Rider finally begins to fight back, only to get double-teamed as those nasty rudos Yehi and Wolf were keeping him away from a tag, even flipping off Demon too. Low Rider eventually capitalises on their slackness and clears them with a missile dropkick, before bringing in Blue Demon Jr. for the comeback.

Clotheslines. Forearms. Yehi and Wolf thrown into each other before the technicos row the boat. Yehi breaks it by shoving the referee onto Blue Demon, but they don’t do the DQ as Yehi and Low Rider trade right hands while Blue Demon and Mecha Wolf trade shoulder tackles. Low Rider takes Mecha Wolf outside with an armdrag then gets DISTANCE on a springboard senton into the crowd…

Blue Demon teases a jump, but it’s too far… so he calls in Yehi to exchange some right hands before a double underhook facebuster – like the Angel’s Wings, except Demon didn’t leave his feet – get the win. Look, I get lucha’s a different animal in terms of culture, but when your main event is designed to get the big name over… and the crowd barely react when they’ve been using air horns and making noise for most of the night, you just have to admit it didn’t work. They tried, with Yehi in particular doing well as a rudo (a role I’d not seen him in before), but chalk this one down as a flop. ¾*

