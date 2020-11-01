Hamilton’s wXw Catch Grand Prix 2020 Week One Review  

Quick Results

So, the Catch Grand Prix tournament is something new that wXw is trying. They first started dropping hints of it at their 19th Anniversary show last December (which sure does feel like a lot longer than ten months ago!), before it was confirmed as a throwback to the European catch wrestling tournaments of old.

Unfortunately, the plans to have this as a five-day festival event went out the window because of the current pandemic, as did the announced participation of JD Drake and Laredo Kid. Undeterred, wXw kept the format on the books though, and taped the entirety of the tournament in September, with the matches being released daily on wXw NOW (along with an omnibus special every Sunday if you’d rather watch everything in one go).

The rules for this are pretty similar to what NXT UK are doing for the Heritage Cup, except it’s one fall wins across 5 x 3-minute rounds. A win gets you two points, a draw gets one, while there’s fines and public warnings, with €100 fines for each yellow card, before a red card (from three yellows or a heavy foul) leads to a disqualification and a €250 fine. Since this is the format for the whole tournament (rather than the mix of formats on NXT UK), it’s not going to be as jarring.

The recap VOD starts with Absolute Andy running down the rules and the competitors, before we had the Parade of Entrants – complete with little tidbits from ring announcer Thommy Giesen as he introduced every entrant one-by-one before we start the tournament!

Night One

We open with Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch joined at ringside by Bobby Gunns, who’s letting the side down by not wearing a bow tie. Nico presents a rundown of the rules of the tournament – revealing that the Catch Grand Prix is for a cash prize, with everyone involved paying €500 to get in. The overall winner gets 60% of the pool, the runner up gets 20%, while the block runner ups get 10% each – all declared to the taxman, I’m sure!

Bobby is asked about his history with both of tonight’s competitors – as Dään brings up how Cara Noir still has his title shot to cash in from 16 Carat Gold. Bobby just calls Cara a moron for competing in another tournament rather than cashing in his shot, before he stonewalled the lads on any questions on Metehan.

Backstage, Andy Jackson interviews Metehan, who shot down Cara Noir’s credential as being a 16 Carat Gold winner, noting that he’s won it too. Metehan’s confident of winning the whole tournament because he’s doing it for his family… especially because his sick mum needs medicine. Andy gets a bit more of an answer out of Metehan about Bobby Gunns, but they’re playing that all is not well.

Sebastian Hollmichel is on commentary for the whole tournament.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Cara Noir vs. Metehan

Given how little Cara’s done in wXw, they absolutely nailed his entrance. I feel that’ll be happening a lot in the next seven weeks…

Round 1: We get going with Metehan beckoning Cara Noir his way, before a lock-up took Cara into the corner. They go to ground, with Metehan having to push Noir away as Sebastian steered away from Metehan’s motives. Going back to the ground, Noir ties up Metehan’s legs, then kneeled on his back as hs proceeded to stretch him with a grounded bow-and-arrow that ended in the ropes. The pair do their poses, ending with Metehan slapping Noir… who chops back as he built up a head of steam, charging Metehan into the buckles repeatedly before a snapmare and a kick to the back from Noir ended the first round.

Round 2: Noir tries to charge at Metehan with a corner dropkick at the bell, but it misses as the Shotgun champion took over. A back elbow drops Noir to the mat as Metehan proceeded to stomp on the wing, right as the crowd chanted “honourless” at Metehan. Noir takes a turnbuckle a la Bret Hart, before more elbows from Metehan ended with Cara pushing him away ahead of a shotgun dropkick. A second dropkick’s caught as Metehan hung up Noir in the corner… following up with some stomps that forced referee Tassilo Jung to give out a yellow card and a €100 fine. Another €50 fine followed as he wouldn’t let Noir get free, before another yellow card made the total €250. All those clothes Metehan can’t buy now… by the way, unlike football, it’s three yellows for a red card (unless you’re Graham Poll). Eventually Noir got back to his feet, but time runs out on the round.

Round 3: Metehan grabs Noir at the bell, pulling him down into the BABO lock, stopping to rake Noir’s face before the quick rope break. Noir avoids a punt to the arm, but not the stomps as Metehan proceeded to keep him on the mat with a clothesline. Back on his feet, Cara tries to fight back, but he’s caught with a dropkick to the back before Metehan put him in the BABO lock… again ending in the ropes. This time he kicks the arm away, but a springboard DDT’s rolled through as Noir hits an up kick before he struggled Metehan up for the over-the-knee brainbuster… but the Shotgun champion blocks it and whipped the arm down to the mat. We hit the final thirty seconds of the ring with the pair trading elbows, with Noir landing a flurry of strikes as the clock saves Metehan.

Round 4: Metehan barely gets to his feet in time for the start of the round, as the pair swing fists at each other. A forearm from Metehan has Noir down, but Metehan misses a charge and takes a rebound German suplex. A superkick and a Rude Awakening neckbreaker from Noir lands, but he can’t make the cover, and ends up getting thrown outside as he went for the over-the-knee brainbuster. Noir rolls back in, but gets caught with a springboard dropkick before a springboard DDT back into the ring gets barely a one-count. Metehan pulls Noir up for the Evil Eye, but Noir counters back with that Madame Guillotine over-the-knee brainbuster. We hit the final 30 seconds of the round, but Metehan swipes Cara Noir before the clock wound down.

Round 5: It’s win or bust here, as Cara Noir’s still on his knees as the bell rang to start the final round. Noir does the old Lucky Kid pose – with the finger and the tongue sticking out – which enrages Metehan… who ran into Noir, who caught him in the Blackout sleeper for the quick submission.

Result: Cara Noir submitted Metehan in 0:38 of round 5 (***½)

They nearly went the distance, with Cara Noir playing mind games to get him the win. They used the various rules well here, with Metehan putting himself at a financial and positional disadvantage after one match.

It’s backstage as Dään interviews Metehan, who’s aggrieved with the loss. He acknowledged that the “Lucky Kid thing gets to me,” then got wound up that he might not be able to honour his promise to his mum.

Night Two

Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch are still joined by Bobby Gunns today, as they run through the match we had yesterday and how that affected block A. Dään asks Bobby about Metehan’s loss yesterday, but Gunns is already frustrated at that line of questioning… and stonewalls again. They try to preview today’s match, with Bobby putting over Hektor as “a beefcake” who’ll use his experience to win. He preferred that sort of question.

Backstage, Andy Jackson’s with Anil Marik, who says it’s been an amazing year for him so far, and that he wants to make the wXw Wrestling Academy proud. Meanwhile, Dään is with Hektor, and asks how he’ll turn around recent losses to Marius al-Ani and Jurn Simmons. Hektor says he’ll not let the chance slip through his fingers.

Sebastian Hollmichel is on commentary for this one from the Steffy in Oberhausen…

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Anil Marik vs. Hektor Invictus

The lad from Osnabrück has a big ask on his hands here…

Round 1: Things get going with Hektor taking Marik down with a waistlock takedown, before an attempt to roll him into a pin ended in the ropes. Marik tries for a roll-up, but Hektor’s right back up at one before Hektor returned the favour. Hitting the ropes, Hektor charges down Marik, who came back with a leapfrog and a dropkick, before an elbow into the corner and a bulldog out of it left Hektor dazed. Anil goes for a Codebreaker and just gets stun gunned, sailing to the floor after getting flipped in the ropes. Hektor throws him back inside to get a two-count, before a chop and a boot left Marik down for another two-count. Hektor keeps pushing for a pin, then took Anil into the corner for more chops as time ran out.

Round 2: Marik goes for a head kick at the bell, but Hektor ducks and knocks him down with some double axehandles for a two-count. A chinlock keeps Marik down, but he elbows free and catches Hektor in the corner with a boot… before a crossbody off the top landed for a two-count. Hektor’s back with a whip into the ropes and a big boot for a near-fall, but Marik’s forearms and a sunset flip looked to have him back on top, but Hektor rolled through and hit a PK for a near-fall. More kicks from Hektor and chops heave Anil down, before a rake to the eyes earned Hektor a yellow card… and a €100 fine. He shrugs that off and charges at Marik, following in with a roll through and a kick to the back for a two-count, before a knee to the gut and a suplex left Marik down for a near-fall as time ran out.

Round 3: Hektor charges at Marik with a running boot into the corner for another two-count as the crowd got behind the rookie. Anil lands an enziguiri and a clothesline into the corner, then floated over Hektor as he continued the comeback with leaping forearms and a Slingblade. Hektor kicks out at two from that, so Anil heads up top for a crossbody, but has to leap down as a kick helped Hektor roll Marik into a powerbomb for the win. A solid match, with Marik looking decent in defeat, but the story of this was a no-nonsense performance to get Hektor back in the winning column.

Result: Hektor Invictus pinned Anil Marik at 1:24 of Round 3 (**¾)

After the match, Andy Jackson interviews Hektor at ringside, with Hektor calling it an “easy battle” before addressing his next opponent, Avalanche. Backstage, Anil Marik draws the positives, saying he’s got five more chances… and he’ll look for advice from his coach Avalanche. That might not be a good plan for their match-up in the final week…

Night Three

Match three of the Catch Grand Prix is our final one from block A this week, with new wXw world tag team champion Fast Time Moodo taking on Avalanche. We’re back with Bobby Gunns, Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch, as they throw up the lay of the land in block A… this time, Bobby takes umbrage to Dään bringing up how Norman Harras lost to Avalanche in the wXw Academy Match a few weeks back, and accuses the panel of not being impartial.

It’s experience vs. kicks today, and we go to Avalanche backstage with Andy Jackson. He congratulates Moodo and Stephanie Maze for winning the tag titles, before noting that Moodo’s kicks are his strong point. Still, Avalanche is confident his experience will be the edge…

…then we go to Andy with Fast Time Moodo, who’s still buzzing over the tag title win. Moodo has respect for Avalanche, but hopes his recent success will take him to victory today.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block A: Fast Time Moodo vs. Avalanche

We’ve another big ask here, as Moodo starts his Catch Grand Prix with a tough opponent.

Round 1: Moodo offers a handshake, which is accepted, as a lock-up ends with the pair of them heading into the corners before Avalanche shoved Moodo away. There’s a front kick to push Avalanche back… but Avalanche comes in with a side headlock that he clung onto. I’m really digging the John Tenta-ish throwback gear from Avalanche today… that side headlock keeps Moodo on the mat, but he rolls them back to their feet… as Avalanche kept a firm grip. Eventually Moodo counters with a headlock of his own, but Avalanche shoves him off before bouncing the newcomer with a shoulder tackle. Moodo comes back with some kicks, stinging Avalanche ahead of a back elbow and some chops. Avalanche avoids a leg sweep, but misses an elbow drop as Moodo dives in with a chinlock… which he transitions into a front chancery before Avalanche got to the ropes as time ran out.

Round 2: Avalanche goes for a lock-up, but Moodo ducks and goes for a waistlock instead. Avalanche tries to elbow free, but just pulls Moodo down by the leg, before a kick to the quad saw him target the legs – trying to neutralise Moodo’s biggest asset. A leglock keeps Moodo down, but the tag team champion’s able to stretch and make a rope break… but Avalanche is right back in with a DDT to the leg as he persisted on that left leg. Some kicks from the mat barely register as Moodo was being dominated, with clubbing forearms to the back before a toe hold from Avalanche kept Moodo on the defensive… until he tried for a neck tie-like submission, which Avalanche instantly forced a break on as he rolled Moodo into a pin for a two-count. Moodo’s back up with kicks, but couldn’t lift Avalanche and gets slammed and splashed for a near-fall. Another chinlock ends in the ropes, as Moodo took the remaining time to recuperate as the round ended.

Round 3: Avalanche charges at Moodo at the bell, knocking him into the corner for some right hands and shoulder charges. A Beele takes him out of the corner, as Moodo tries to mount a comeback… but he’s knocked back down as an Irish whip bounced him out of the corner for a near-fall. Moodo gets back up to try his kicks again, looking to cut the legs out from under Avalanche before he booted him into the corner. A series of leaping kicks and an eventual leg sweep has Avalanche down in the corner for a sliding punch, before a leaping stomp to the back connected… but Avalanche is right back with a lariat before he tried to pick up Moodo for a Samoan drop. Except Moodo wriggles out and hits a Samoan drop of his own for a near-fall, with time then running out as Moodo’s inexperience in planning wrecked his momentum.

Round 4: Moodo tries to charge at Avalanche, but instead he runs into a Samoa Joe-like uranage out of the corner, before a back senton squished him. Avalanche followed up on that with a Dreissker Bomb, but Moodo rolls away, only to get splashed in the corner as the pair went back-and-forth. Running splashes in the corner trap Moodo, but he comes back out of nowhere with a rear spin kick – the Black Belt Kick – for a near-fall… only for Avalanche to snatch the win with a crucifix barely a minute into the round. This was a nice story that ebbed and flowed, with Avalanche and Moodo both being saved by the bell, but in the end it was Avalanche’s experience that saved him from a near-upset.

Result: Avalanche pinned Fast Time Moodo in 0:58 of Round 4 (***¼)

Moodo offered Avalanche a fist bump afterwards, but Avalanche is absolutely knackered. He had an almighty scare here, that’s for sure. At ringside, Andy Jackson interviews Avalanche, who’s a little dazed from that kick. He puts over Moodo in defeat, then wished him well for the remainder of the tournament. Backstage, Dään Jokisch is with Moodo, who’s more than a little gutted at that narrow defeat. Still, he knew how he lost, and he’ll learn from that.

Night Four

Block B of the Catch Grand Prix finally gets underway, with a French vs. German match-up between Tristan Archer and Vincent Heisenberg!

For this set of matches, Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch are being joined by Prince Ahura – it looks like the guys who are on an “off week” drew the short straw for punditry. Nico runs down the participants in block M, while Dään finally gets to ask a question without being talked down!

Ahura picks Tristan Archer to win this one, as we then go to Tristan backstage, who notes that Heisenberg is a rookie but he won’t underestimate his opponent today. Heisenberg, meanwhile, has prior tournament experience courtesy of Ambition from earlier this year, and says that he’ll give his best today.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Vincent Heisenberg vs. Tristan Archer

They’re not giving these newcomers easy starts in the tournament, eh?

Round 1: Heisenberg goes for a lock-up early, and manages to get in a wristlock, then an armbar before Archer rolled Heisenberg to the mat. He grapevines the legs, but both men get back to their feet before another lock-up ended with the bigger Heisenberg forcing Archer to bridge back. Heisenberg breaks the neck bridge to force a pinning attempt, but Archer’s back up and goes after the arm, taking the big man down in an armbar. A headlock takedown from Heisenberg turns the tables briefly, but Archer stands up and looked for an Octopus hold, only for the pair to fall into the ropes. A trip from Heisenberg led to a toe-hold as we entered the final 30 seconds, as Archer escaped in for a side headlock, before he was pushed off… and bounced off of Heisenberg as time ran out in the first round.

Round 2: The round starts with a handshake, but Archer suckered him in for a side headlock… Heisenberg pushes him away as a slip on a leapfrog looked to frustrate Archer, who just stomps on Heisenberg’s foot. Another side headlock is pushed off, but this time Heisenberg runs into a boot before he clotheslined the Frenchman down. Archer returns with a Flatliner into the buckles, before some boxing trapped him in the corner. A punch knocks Heisenberg down, drawing a €50 fine rather than a yellow card, as the referee then refused to count the pin as a result of that. Archer hits a forearm that’s enough to get a two-count, before he locked in a sleeperhold that Heisenberg elbowed out of. A big boot is countered with a knee and a Northern Lights suplex from Archer, but it only gets a two-count, before a trapped-arm chinlock turned into a modified Lasso from El Passo as Heisenberg clung on to last out the round.

Round 3: Archer runs in with a low dropkick at the bell, following up with a DDT and a Falcon arrow, doing the deal for another near-fall. That move is cursed! Archer’s getting frustrated, as he clobbers Heisenberg with clotheslines… then an enziguiri before he hauled him up for a Decapitation kick. It doesn’t knock Heisenberg down though, and a follow-up clothesline was countered into a powerslam as Heisenberg eked out the upset! Perhaps an example of Archer getting over-confident at the experience edge he had, as Heisenberg toughed it out and picked up his first televised win!

Result: Vincent Heisenberg pinned Tristan Archer at 1:09 of Round 3 (***)

Post-match, Archer raises Heisenberg’s hand and storms off, while Vincent’s ringside interview came with a shocked Andy Jackson. Vinny’s exhausted and surprised, as you’d expect, while Archer told Dään backstage that he was surprised by Heisenberg’s size. Archer thought he’d kicked out, but it was too late – a mistake he’ll not be making again.

Night Five

After a dogged fight that ended the last season of Shotgun, Norman Harras starts his Catch Grand Prix campaign against a French Senzation. Sorry for the pun.

It’s back to the Steffy in Oberhausen, as Prince Ahura remained alongside Nico Schmidt and Dään Jokisch. They touch upon yesterday’s upset, which Ahura called a scandal before mocking Tristan Archer. Ahura perks up when Dään brought up how Harras was beaten in the Academy match… claiming that Avalanche disgraced the Academy, before picking Norman to win. Of course.

Senza Volto gets the first backstage interview, where he says that coming back is such a great gift… while Norman Harras doesn’t want the niceties and just wants his question… because of course, it’s about his recent losses. That’s rough. Norman wants to put it behind him and make up for lost time.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Norman Harras vs. Senza Volto

Of course the Oberhausen crowd barked for Norman… who didn’t want an introduction, and just wanted this to get underway quick.

Round 1: We open with a lock-up as the pair rolled into the ropes, before Senza came in with a side headlock that’s broken via the ropes. The Baha Men get a shout-out from the crowd, while Harras pulled down Senza by the mask as he tried to kip up out of a wristlock. There’s another rope break before Senza came back with a leapfrog over Harras, then a springboard clothesline that caught Norman right in the mush. Senza fakes out a dive, then dropkicked Norman off the apron for a two-count, before he took Harras to the corner for a blistering chop. Norman punches back in, before he shook the ropes to crotch Senza in the middle of a rope-walk, before he booted Senza off the rope, earning him a yellow card and a €100 fine to end the round.

Round 2: The second round started with Senza still in the corner – clearly, there’s no extra time to recover from low blows and such-like – but he surprises Harras with some roll-ups to try and end things early. A sunset flip is sat down on by Harras for a two-count, before a side headlock keeps Senza grounded. Harras clubs Senza back down for a two-count, then went back to the headlock, following that up with a side suplex that Senza floats out of. A chop catches Harras off guard, as do some more, before Harras booted him out of the corner. Volto’s leaping enziguiri and a leg sweep has Harras down, ahead of a Code Red for a near-fall. More chops sting Harras, who’s doubled over as time ran out on the round.

Round 3: Harras begs for more time at the start of the round, but it’s a ploy as he suckered in Volto, putting the boots to him as the choke earned another yellow card. Harras is walking a fine line as he caught Volto in the ribs despite him holding the ropes… a spit’s missed by the ref too, before Senza came back with some rapid-fire clotheslines. A handspring back elbow takes Harras down into the corner, but a cross-chop from Harras buys him some time, only for Senza to catch him with a standing Spanish Fly for a near-fall. Harras kicks and punches Senza, then raked the eyes… and that’s enough for the referee to issue a straight red card as Norman tried to claim ignorance. Either way, a third yellow would have had the same result, but it was a straight red as our first Friday night match ended in a DQ – with Norman Harras being made to pay for his lack of obedience.

Result: Senza Volto defeated Norman Harras via disqualification at 1:28 of round 3 (**¾)

The post-match ringside interview had Senza Volto gushing over wXw, while Norman Harras didn’t give any words afterwards.

Night Six

The first week of the Catch Grand Prix wraps up with a battle of former Shotgun champions!

It’s back to the Steffy in Oberhausen with Dään Jokisch, Nico Schmidt and Prince Ahura on the panel… Dään’s questions today focused on the eventual match between Ahura and Emil Sitoci, looking it as “revenge” for the Pretty Bastard’s attack during Shotgun. Ahura quickly changes the subject, before he gives his prediction, throwing a lot of shade at Sitoci in the process. He reckons Sitoci has “no qualities” therefore al-Ani will coast this.

Backstage, Andy Jackson tells Emil that this is his first tournament since last year’s Carat. Sitoci reckons his first match against a familiar foe won’t be easy for either of them… before Dään interviews Marius al-Ani, who had plans to extend his winning streak into the end of the Catch Grand Prix and beyond.

Catch Grand Prix 2020 – Block B: Marius al-Ani vs. Emil Sitoci

Round 1: Sitoci stops to pose at the bell, as he offered Marius a similar opportunity. Unsurprisingly, the crowd weren’t so keen on his pose. When they finally lock-up, Sitoci took al-Ani to the mat for a pin that quickly got broken up in the ropes. Marius works an overhead wristlock, keeping hold of it when Sitoci tripped him to the mat, turning it into a cross armbar in the ropes. Sitoci shoots for al-Ani’s leg, going for a toe hold… but loses it as the pair continue to scramble for a hold, with Sitoci countering out of a chinbar, rolling free ahead of a roll-up that got a two-count, only for al-Ani to take him to the mat as a search for an armbar wound down the remaining seconds.

Round 2: al-Ani starts by booting Sitoci into the corner, before an Irish whip led to Sitoci getting a foot up as he came back with armdrags a-plenty. Marius counters blocks a superkick, but got taken into the ropes and clotheslined to the outside, where he’s eventually met with a plancha… but he throws Sitoci back in, then blocked a charge so he could slingshot in and find his way back with an Exploder for a near-fall. Kicks and punches knock Sitoci down, but a Superman punch misses as Sitoci flipped into a sunset flip for a near-fall. The pace gets slowed with a side headlock before a battle over a suplex drew out the remaining time.

Except al-Ani sucker-punched Sitoci with a Superman Punch after the bell, which led to a yellow card between rounds.

Round 3: Sitoci barely got to his feet at the bell, and was charged at by Marius, who took him down for an elbow drop and a face rake. That drew a €20 fine, as al-Ani stayed on Sitoci with a scissored armbar that ended in the ropes. Emil floats free and hits a side Russian legsweep, but a split-legged moonsault lands in the knees as al-Ani hit back with an elbow drop for a two-count. An attempted grounded Octopus quickly ends in the ropes, before Emil tried to take al-Ani into the corner… only for Marius to roll through and hit an up-kick, and a Superman punch… but he escapes a Diamond driver to hit his own Snapmare driver. Emil can’t make the cover, and by the time he dragged his way to al-Ani time ran out – with the ref’s standing ten count being considerably slower than one count-per-second!

Round 4: Both men were unable to get to their feet for the bell, but the match continues with the pair trading blows. A wheelbarrow armdrag from Sitoci looks to get him ahead, but he springboards into a knee from al-Ani, before he recovered with a nasty Fireman’s carry gutbuster… Marius shrugs it off though, and quickly catches Sitoci with a pop-up powerbomb that just about squeaked out a three-count. A solid match, with al-Ani doing something akin to the British Government to help him win – by breaking the rules in a limited and specific way…

Result: Marius al-Ani pinned Emil Sitoci in 0:54 of Round 4 (***¼)

After the match, Marius got offended at Andy Jackson noting his first match here went better than his first match at 16 Carat Gold. Low blow. He’s also mad that everyone’s getting interviewed – stealing his gimmick, brother. Still, Marius vows to keep the streak going and win Catch Grand Prix…

Meanwhile, Dään asked Emil backstage what went wrong – it seemed the one slip at the wrong moment did it. Sitoci thought he’d kicked out in time, but it wasn’t to be.

After the first week, here’s your standings:

Block A

Avalanche, Hektor Invictus, Cara Noir (1-0; 2pts)

Bobby Gunns (0-0; 0pts)

Anil Marik, Metehan, Fast Time Moodo (0-1; 0pts)

Block B

Marius al-Ani, Vincent Heisenberg, Senza Volto (1-0; 2pts)

Prince Ahura (0-0; 0pts)

Tristan Archer, Norman Harras, Emil Sitoci (0-1; 0pts)

As for the running totals see us at €970 of fines, six yellow cards and one red thus far in the tournament…

We’re not done yet, as Norman Harras meets Metehan in EZEL’s curtained-off area. Metehan mentions his match with Bobby Gunns in week seven, and seems to want Bobby to throw the match so he can win the tournament – or rather the cash prize behind it. Norman goes off to try and wheel and deal… This’ll be brewing over the next few weeks…

Next week’s action features Avalanche vs. Hektor Invictus, Bobby Gunns vs. Anil Marik, Metehan vs. Fast Time Moodo, Emil Sitoci vs. Senza Volto, Norman Harras vs. Tristan Archer, and Prince Ahura vs. Vincent Heisenberg – which means that we may see Marius al-Ani and Cara Noir in the pre-show panels…