Hammerstone Announces Exit From TNA Wrestling
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Hammerstone announced that he was leaving TNA Wrestling after last wrestling for the promotion last month.
He wrote: “I wrestled my last match for TNA at the February tapings and am no longer under contract with the company. Grateful for the opportunities that came my way and excited for what’s next.”
I wrestled my last match for TNA at the February tapings and am no longer under contract with the company. Grateful for the opportunities that came my way and excited for what’s next.
For business inquires email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/UbDxJDdmsu
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) March 7, 2025
