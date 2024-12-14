wrestling / News
Hammerstone Scheduled For Surgery Following Knee Injury
December 14, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Hammerstone suffered a knee injury at Turning Point and was forced to miss last night’s Final Resolution as a result. In a post on Twitter, the TNA star noted that he is set to have surgery to repair the damage.
He wrote: “An unfortunate update. Surgery scheduled.”
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 14, 2024
411 would like to wish Hammerstone the best in his recovery.
