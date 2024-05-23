wrestling / News
Hana Kimura 2024 Memorial Produce Terima Kasih Results
The 2024 edition of the Hana Kimura Memorial Produce Terima Kasih was held earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Rina def. YUNA
* Battle Royal: Kyusei Hana Kimura (Sakura Hirota) def. Banana Senga and Cherry and Fuminori Abe and Hanako Nakamori and Lingerie Muto and Seigo Tachibana (w/Kuroshio TOKYO Japan) and Shotaro Ashino and Tsukasa Fujimoto and Tsutomu Oosugi and Yumiko Hotta
* Aja Kong, Jinsei Shinzaki & Ram Kaicho def. Menso-re Oyaji, Shisaou & Super Delfin
* Hardcore Match: DASH Chisako & Yuko Miyamoto def. Masato Tanaka & Ryo Mizunami
* Chihiro Hashimoto, Mika Iwata & Miyuki Takase def. Death Yama-san, Mio Momono & Sareee and Konami, Saori Anou & Syuri
* Utami Hayashishita def. VENY
* Highlights were shown from Hana vs. Giulia in 2019.
🙏❤️The Hana Kimura Memorial event 2024 is streaming live right now on TrillerTV PPV
▶️ https://t.co/Xl1TmHL4qN pic.twitter.com/7bdj5EIzuO
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) May 23, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Discusses Wrestlers Using Steroids, Seeing George Zahorian At WWE Shows
- Cody Rhodes Believes The Rock Still Has The ‘People’s Champ’ Inside Him
- Backstage AEW Notes, Updates on Miro & Tay Melo, Darby Allin’s Recent Return
- Kevin Nash Discusses Missing WCW Starrcade ’97, Fearing He Was Having a Heart Attack