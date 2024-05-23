Hana Kimura 2024 Memorial Produce Terima Kasih Results

The 2024 edition of the Hana Kimura Memorial Produce Terima Kasih was held earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Rina def. YUNA

* Battle Royal: Kyusei Hana Kimura (Sakura Hirota) def. Banana Senga and Cherry and Fuminori Abe and Hanako Nakamori and Lingerie Muto and Seigo Tachibana (w/Kuroshio TOKYO Japan) and Shotaro Ashino and Tsukasa Fujimoto and Tsutomu Oosugi and Yumiko Hotta

* Aja Kong, Jinsei Shinzaki & Ram Kaicho def. Menso-re Oyaji, Shisaou & Super Delfin

* Hardcore Match: DASH Chisako & Yuko Miyamoto def. Masato Tanaka & Ryo Mizunami

* Chihiro Hashimoto, Mika Iwata & Miyuki Takase def. Death Yama-san, Mio Momono & Sareee and Konami, Saori Anou & Syuri

* Utami Hayashishita def. VENY

* Highlights were shown from Hana vs. Giulia in 2019.