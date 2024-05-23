wrestling / News

Hana Kimura 2024 Memorial Produce Terima Kasih Results

May 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hana Kimura Image Credit: Kyoko Kimura

The 2024 edition of the Hana Kimura Memorial Produce Terima Kasih was held earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Rina def. YUNA
* Battle Royal: Kyusei Hana Kimura (Sakura Hirota) def. Banana Senga and Cherry and Fuminori Abe and Hanako Nakamori and Lingerie Muto and Seigo Tachibana (w/Kuroshio TOKYO Japan) and Shotaro Ashino and Tsukasa Fujimoto and Tsutomu Oosugi and Yumiko Hotta
* Aja Kong, Jinsei Shinzaki & Ram Kaicho def. Menso-re Oyaji, Shisaou & Super Delfin
* Hardcore Match: DASH Chisako & Yuko Miyamoto def. Masato Tanaka & Ryo Mizunami
* Chihiro Hashimoto, Mika Iwata & Miyuki Takase def. Death Yama-san, Mio Momono & Sareee and Konami, Saori Anou & Syuri
* Utami Hayashishita def. VENY
* Highlights were shown from Hana vs. Giulia in 2019.

