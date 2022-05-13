wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Memorial Show to Stream On FITE TV
May 12, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s Hana Kimura Memorial Show is set to stream on FITE TV. The streaming platform announced on Thursday that the show, which is set to take place on May 23rd at 10 PM ET, will stream on the service. You can see the announcement below.
This is the second year that the show will take place; the first show aired on May 22nd of last year and also streamed on FITE.
❤️Fans and wrestlers who miss #HanaKimura will gather on this day to remember her.#KimuraHana #Baugs!🙏
Only on #FITE 5/23 at 10PM ET/7PM PT
unlimited replays included pic.twitter.com/rRw7eEZUkO
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 12, 2022
