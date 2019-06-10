wrestling / News
Handicap Elimination Match Set For Raw
June 10, 2019
– Lars Sullivan will go one-on-three with Lucha House Party in a Super ShowDown rematch for tonight’s Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Sullivan will get another shot at the trio in a handicap elimination match on tonight’s episode.
The match follows the quartet’s match at Super ShowDown that saw Lucha House Party disqualified for triple-teaming Sullivan. Raw takes place tonight and airs live on USA Network.
