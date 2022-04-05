Happy Corbin On Madcap Moss’ Rise In WWE, His Reaction To Moss’ Scary Bump At Elimination Chamber

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin discussed Madcap Moss’ rise in WWE, Moss’ scary bump at Elimination Chamber, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Happy Corbin on Madcap Moss’ rise in WWE: “It’s amazing because you’re seeing a guy who I truly believe has something special. I think his athletic ability and physicality – he looks phenomenal, even in suspenders and little shorts. I would not look as good in that outfit as he does. I think there’s something special to him. He’s getting a chance to really shine. He was up before when he was on Raw chasing the 24/7 title and mixed in Raw Underground, and you didn’t get a chance to see the personality. You didn’t get a chance to see what he’s truly capable of. I think in this role, being in the ring with guys – he beat Kofi [Kingston] in a singles match, and Kofi is a former world champion. And then having pay-per-view matches at Day 1 and Jeddah with Drew McIntyre, those are opportunities where he’s in the ring with an established star. You can learn in those situations. You really learn from being in the ring with those guys, and so, I’ve watched him grow immensely.”

On Moss’ scary bump at Elimination Chamber: “I was five feet from it, and when I watched his head literally go straight into the canvas, like first of all, I was in shock. For athletes, the worst thing you can see is someone else get hurt. It scares us all. We would put our lives on the line, whether it be on a football field, or boxing, or wrestling. It doesn’t matter. Your life is on the line. So that was terrifying because you don’t ever want to see somebody get hurt. But then I have like all these other things going because he’s hit and like I’m like, ‘Okay. Number one, he might be dead. Number two, he’s probably going to have a broken neck or a bad concussion.’ So in my brain I’m going ‘Okay, how do I finish the match in his place?’ I don’t know how to finish it, so I’m processing what can I do? Then I see him get closer. I pulled him out of the ring and checked on him because he’s moving. I’m like, ‘Are you good?’ So we have to find time to let him regain where he’s at, I guess because he, in my mind, should be concussed. I don’t know how, but that man has the strongest neck in the world because no concussion, nothing broken, and in my mind, he was going to get stretchered out. When the camera cuts me and I fall to my knees, it’s 100 percent legit because I’m going, ‘Okay, he’s going to get stretchered out. How do I save this?’ Afterwards, he didn’t even realize it. I’m like, ‘Dude, are you good? Like, this is crazy. He’s like, ‘Was it that bad?’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean? Go watch the replay,’ He saw the replay and he’s like ‘I feel nauseous’ after he saw it.”

