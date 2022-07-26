Happy Corbin on Doing the Most With Whatever He’s Given in WWE

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Superstar Happy Corbin discussed his upcoming SummerSlam match against Pat McAfee. Both men are former teammates for the NFL Colts. Below are some highlights.

Happy Corbin on making the most out of whatever he’s given in WWE: “That’s my competitive nature. I want to take whatever it is they give me and make it the best thing possible, even when it has low expectations. Vince’s idea for Broke Corbin was a two- or three-week thing about being sad after losing the crown, but I wanted to go full tilt with it. It really took off on that one Talking Smack episode when I talked about having to bang a can of spaghetti on the street because I didn’t have a can opener. Then it snowballed from there. That’s the challenge, take what you’re given and make the most of it. When I do that, it’s a notch in my belt. When you make things work, it really opens a lot of doors.”

Corbin on Peyton Manning picking him to win: “Peyton’s work ethic is unmatched, but he is also one of the smartest players to ever play the game. His mind for sports is just unbelievable. When you got to Indy, they’d hand you one playbook, and then you’d get another with Peyton’s code words and his offensive structures. It’s really even more proof of how smart he is since he’s picking me to win.”

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee is scheduled for Sunday, July 30. WWE SummerSlam 2022 will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.