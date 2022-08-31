wrestling / News
Various News: Happy Corbin On a Potential Match With Brock Lesnar, Miro Says Being Upset About Not Getting TV Time Is Good
– Happy Corbin doesn’t make the call, but if he got the chance for a match with Brock Lesnar he says he’d be happy to. Corbin did a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday morning, and during it he was asked if he ever considered a match with Lesanr. Corbin replied, “Not my choice but defn would.”
Corbin has been on a serious losing streak, with his last singles win on TV coming against Madcap Moss by DQ on the June 3rd episode of Raw.
– Miro had some advice for those wrestling talent who are not getting time on television. The AEW star took to Twitter to post:
“Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent.”
