Hardcore Match Set For MLW Superfight Next Month

Major League Wrestling has announced a hardcore match between Rickey Shane Page and 1 Called Manders for MLW Superfight on February 4. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

MLW is going hardcore as the league showcases two of today’s best brawlers in an anything goes encounter at SuperFight!

Rickey Shane Page has been on a path of total annihilation since debuting in MLW.

After a brutally violent encounter with Mance Warner at Blood & Thunder, now RSP and one of Ol Mancer’s drinking buddies will throwdown… and they’ll do it in the Cathedral of Violence that is the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

From the Cornfields of Iowa, the 1 Called Manders has been hitting highways and raising hell in towns coast-to-coast and along the way built quite a reputation.

Standing 6’1”, this rawboned “Boss of the Plains” is a versatile wrestler. Manders can brawl with the best of them and switch gears and do just about anything from grappling to tossing a literal kitchen sink at his opponents.

A former Iowa Hawkeye, playing football at an elite level, Manders is one cowboy you don’t want to cross paths with.

A certified hoss, the 1 Called Manders is known for his heavy hitting style – and leaving his adversaries in a heap of wreckage. Tipping his hat as he cracks open a beer, reminding all there are two guarantees in this life: death and lariats.

RSP promises to unleash maximum carnage and the 1 Called Manders looks to oblige with an extreme reckoning.

Who will prevail?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!