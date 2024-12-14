wrestling / News

Hardys Win 4th Rope Tag Team Championships at Heels Have Eyes 4

December 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hardy Boys - TNA Bound for Glory 2024, Jeff Hardy The Hardys Image Credit: TNA

The Hardys are the inaugural 4th Rope Tag Team Champions, winning the titles at The Heels Have Eyes 4. Matt and Jeff Hardy captured the titles in a triple threat ladder match against Violence Is Forever and The Infantry to become the first holders of the titles.

Westside Gunn, who runs the promotion, commented on the win, writing on Twitter:

“AND NEW!!!!!!!! Major S/O to the LEGENDS @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND the HARDY BOYZ puttin on a banger ladder match to become 4TH ROPE first tag team champions, this only the beginning fellas, thank you #4THROPE #HEELSHAVEEYES #CULTURE #ART #WRESTLING #HISTORY”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

4th Rope Wrestling, The Hardys, The Heels Have Eyes 4, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading