Hardys Win 4th Rope Tag Team Championships at Heels Have Eyes 4
The Hardys are the inaugural 4th Rope Tag Team Champions, winning the titles at The Heels Have Eyes 4. Matt and Jeff Hardy captured the titles in a triple threat ladder match against Violence Is Forever and The Infantry to become the first holders of the titles.
Westside Gunn, who runs the promotion, commented on the win, writing on Twitter:
“AND NEW!!!!!!!! Major S/O to the LEGENDS @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND the HARDY BOYZ puttin on a banger ladder match to become 4TH ROPE first tag team champions, this only the beginning fellas, thank you #4THROPE #HEELSHAVEEYES #CULTURE #ART #WRESTLING #HISTORY”
