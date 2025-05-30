wrestling / News

Harley Cameron Reportedly Injured, Taking Time Off

May 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Harley Cameron AEW Grand Slam Australia versus Mercedes Mone Image Credit: AEW

F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvaraez reported that Harley Cameron suffered an injury at AEW Double or Nothing and will be taking time off. Cameron teamed with Anna Jay at the show to defeat Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

Cameron’s facial bleeding during the no DQ match on Wednesday’s Dynamite wasn’t real, and was done to write her off television.

The details of the injury are unknown at this time.

