Harley Hudson Confirmed To Have Signed With TNA Wrestling

May 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Harley Hudson Image Credit: South West Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that Harley Hudson has signed a deal with TNA Wrestling after making an appearance at an Impact taping recently. She previously won the TNA Gut Check, but had visa issues that kept her from appearing after that. She wrestled Myla Grace at Thursday’s taping.

Gail Kim was said to be the one that kept in contact with her and pushed for TNA to send her a contract. She had also been pushing for TNA to help speed up the visa process and bring her in the company for over a year.

