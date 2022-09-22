Headbanger Thrasher On Dealing With Depression After WWE Release

Headbanger Thrasher had a difficult time following his WWE release, and he spoke about his struggles in a new interview. The WWE alumnus appeared on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw and talked about dealing with depression in the years since he was released in 2000. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On struggling in the years since his WWE release: “It’s funny, our roles have reversed. I moved down to Florida about 10 years ago and I was really, really bad overweight. I’ve had fights with weight problems probably since I left WWF. I was as heavy as 315 at one time. I came down here and Chaz was like, ‘Just move down to Florida, we’ll start wrestling again and everything’ … I finally moved down here and everything else and I got as low as 215. It was bad.”

On dealing with depression at the time: “I’m gonna be honest, a lot of it was depression. When I left WWE at the time I didn’t know what to do. Chaz was down here still doing his own thing, I didn’t know what to do. So, I was just eating everything and anything.”