Heath Believes Bhupinder Gujjar Has a Bright Future Ahead for His Career

– During a recent interview with CricketNext, Impact Wrestling talent Heath discussed the potential of wrestler Bhupinder Gujjar and what he sees for him in the near future. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Heath on Bhupinder Gujjar’s potential: “Oh, Bhupinder, he’s young, so he has that youth on his side. He’s a good-looking kid. He’s busted his butt. He tries and everything but I think, I don’t know if I’m right about this, but I think he told me that he’s only wrestled for like, four years. So like him doing it for four years, I’ve been doing it almost 20, it’s one of those things where I can still see him getting nervous. I can still see the butterflies in his stomach and every day I see that stuff. He lets it come out. But, like I said he’s young he’s a good-looking kid, and literally, the sky’s the limit for him because I mean, he has a good size to him. He listens. He’s been putting on some good stuff with Brian Myers and Brian Myers is, man, hands down one of the best workers out there. He’s just really good.”

On Gujjar’s future in the business: “I feel like he has a good future. I feel like, if he keeps his nose clean, keeps moving forward, and learning, the kid’s got a bright future. I want to see him be a bad guy though. Like a Miami Vice silk shirt, a Razor Ramon look.”

Bhupinder Gujjar is set to challenge Brian Myers for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title on next week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV.