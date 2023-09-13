Heath’s Impact Wrestling Deal Reportedly Up Soon

Heath’s Impact Wrestling contract is set to expire soon, per a new report. Fightful Select reports that Heath’s deal is up in October and that no new deal has yet been reached.

Heath (who worked as Heath Slater in WWE) signed with Impact in July of 2020, making his debut at that year’s Slammiversary. He has had an Impact World Tag Team Championship run with Rhino that ran from October to December of 2022. He was released from WWE in April of 2020.