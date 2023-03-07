Heath Recalls His First WrestleMania Match, Why It Ran Short

Heath recently looked back on his first WrestleMania match and why it was his favorite memory, despite being a momentary situation. The Impact Wrestling star competed in his first WrestleMania match at WrestleMania 27, where he competed in an eight-man tag team match that only ran a minute and a half. Speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Heath noted that it was his favorite moment because of how funny the situation was.

Asked about his favorite WrestleMania memory, Heath said, “When I did everything my first Mania. Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes went like 10 minutes over. We had an eight-man tag, it was The Corre against [Big] Show, Kane, Santino and Kofi. And as soon as the bell rung, I mean, there was Santino and they turned around, looked at me and said, “Go home.”

He continued, “I said, ‘Hold on, what?’ They’re like, ‘Go home.’ And Tino had this whole spot, we all had this 15-minute match planned, you know? And next thing you know man, after four entrances, five entrances, 75 yards to the ring — that takes up seven minutes, you know? Next thing you know man, ‘Go home, man.’ I kicked Santino right in his damn gut. He’s like, ‘What the hell?’ I said, ‘Bro, do your comeback.’ That happened my first ‘Mania.”

