Heath Slater Reveals Origin of ‘I Got Kids,’ Says It Was Off Script And That Vince McMahon Loved It

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, WWE alum Heath Slater discussed his famous “I got kids!” catchphrase and how it came about. Slater of course said the line during August of 2016 during his “free agent” gimmick where he had gone undrafted for either Raw or Smackdown. While facing wrestlers in order to earn a contract with brands, he ended up facing off with Brock Lesnar and said in a promo that “I got kids” as a reason why he was willing to be destroyed by Brock.

The line got over and became his catchphrase, helping Slater become popular with fans. Slater discussed how the line was unscripted and Vince McMahon’s reaction to his going off script; you can check out the highlights and full video below:

On where the catchphrase came from: “Brother — I literally had a promo with Brock [Lesnar]. And halfway through the promo, like, cause it was one of those interaction ones. Me and Paul [Heyman] going back and forth, I just forgot my next line. So I’m just like, ‘S**t! Damn!’ So next thing you know, Paul delivered his and I just remember saying something like, ‘You know what, I got kids! I have to do this. Am I gonna get my ass whupped? Probably!,’ you know? I just went off, like just saying whatever I wanted to where at least the people liked that, you know? They giggled, it’s like, ‘Yeah, f**k off, Slater!’”

On the line getting over: “It was just one of those things that, when you’re out there and with all the written promos most of the time, it’s like you forget, you know? ’cause it’s not really you saying it. So I just turned into me out there. It’s like, ‘Man, I got kids!’ You know? And I guess Vince heard that and was like, ‘That sounds obnoxious, but I love it!’ That was my very first ever singles T-shirt. ‘I Got Kids’ [on the front] ‘I Need This Job’ [on the back].”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.