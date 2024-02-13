Hechicero Calls Zack Sabre Jr. To Face Him In Japan

Hechicero wants to battle Zack Sabre Jr. in Japan, making the challenge following a match on Monday. The CMLL star competed at CMLL Fantastica Mania, teaming up with Rocky Romero and Soberano Jr to beat Templario, Volador Jr & Atlantis Jr. Following the match, Hechicero cut a promo in which he called for a match with Sabre.

“Ladies and gentlemen, CMLL is back in Japan for Fantastica Mania,” Hechicero said (per Fightful). “Myself (Hechicero), Soberano Jr & “Azucar” Rocky Romero proved that Thebes Tecnicos (Volador Jr & Atlantis Jr) had to back themselves with Templario, who is a rudo. While I am at it, Zack Sabre Jr said that he wanted to go to Arena Mexico, that he was the best technical wrestler, and that he was going to kick Hechicero’s ass.”

He continued, “Zack Sabre, it has been six years since I last saw you. Hechiceor always evolves day by day, I am a very different wrestler than you have met in the past. Congratulations on your match against Bryan Danielson last night, it was a great match, but the best technical wrestler is here and it is Hechicero, so stop fighting for who is the best because I am here. I came to Japan to fight whenever you want.”

Sabre Jr faced Bryan Danielson at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka and picked up the win.