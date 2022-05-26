Heels Casts Jordynne Grace, Serena Deeb & More In Roles

Starz’ Heels has cast some Impact Wrestling and AEW stars in Jordynne Grace, Serena Deeb and more for season two. PWInsider reports that Grace and Savannah Evans, both of whom are Impact stars, filmed roles for the Stephen Amell-starring wrestling drama this week in Georgia.

In addition, Deeb recently filmed a role for the show. The series is in the midst of shooting its second season, which will continue the story of Jack Spade (Amell) trying to keep the fictional independent Georgia promotion Duffy Wrestling League going amidst a rivalry with his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig). Season one featured CM Punk playing a character named Ricky Rabies, with Luke Hawx acting as the show’s lead wrestling coordinator.

No word as of yet as to when season two will premiere.