Heritage Cup Contender’s Finals, UK Title Match Set For Next Two Weeks of NXT UK

WWE has announced the Heritage Cup #1 Contender’s Finals and an NXT UK Championship match to take place over the next two weeks of NXT UK. The company announced on this week’s show that Naom Dar and Wolfgang will compete next week in the finals of the Heritage Cup #1 Contender’s Tournament, with the winner getting a future shot at Tyler Bate’s NXT UK Heritage Cup. In addition, Jimmy will take on Emilia McKenzie and Andrews will face Gradwell on next week’s show.

In addition, the October 14th episode will see Ilja Dragunov defend the NXT UK Championship for the first time against A-Kid.

NXT UK airs Thursdays on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.