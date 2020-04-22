wrestling / News

Highlight Videos From Impact Rebellion Night One: Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan, Crazzy Steve’s Return, More

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has posted highlight videos from Tuesday night’s Impact Rebellion including Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan and more. You can see the highlight videos below. Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of night one can be seen here.

