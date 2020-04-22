wrestling / News
Highlight Videos From Impact Rebellion Night One: Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan, Crazzy Steve’s Return, More
April 22, 2020
Impact Wrestling has posted highlight videos from Tuesday night’s Impact Rebellion including Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan and more. You can see the highlight videos below. Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of night one can be seen here.
