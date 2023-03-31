wrestling / News
Highlights From Impact X NJPW Multiverse United
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
Impact X NJPW Multiverse United took place last night, and highlights of the show are online. Impact released the following highlights from the event including Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey and more:
