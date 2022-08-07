wrestling / News

Highlights of TNT Championship Match At AEW Battle of the Belts III (Clips)

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts III Image Credit: AEW

Wardlow is still the TNT Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts III, but he didn’t look like a winner after the match was over. The champion was able to defeat Jay Lethal after a powerbomb, but was attacked by Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh after the match. It looked like Wardlow might powerbomb Singh at one point, but he was overwhelmed again and slammed through a table.

Wardlow has been champion for 31 days, after winning it from Scorpio Sky on the July 6 episode of Dynamite.

You can follow along with our Battle of the Belts coverage here.

