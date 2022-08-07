Highlights of TNT Championship Match At AEW Battle of the Belts III (Clips)

Wardlow is still the TNT Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts III, but he didn’t look like a winner after the match was over. The champion was able to defeat Jay Lethal after a powerbomb, but was attacked by Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh after the match. It looked like Wardlow might powerbomb Singh at one point, but he was overwhelmed again and slammed through a table.

Wardlow has been champion for 31 days, after winning it from Scorpio Sky on the July 6 episode of Dynamite.

You can follow along with our Battle of the Belts coverage here.

The challenger, Jay Lethal, with Sonjay and Satnam Singh by his side, is ready to fight for the TNT Championship! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/YqZcMGkW0q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

TNT Champion WARDLOW is here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III! Watch TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/IWdXQyc4XB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Jay Lethal showing his strength in the early moments of this championship match, but great resilience shown by the champion Wardlow! #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Nbl7bSBOCs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

TNT Champion Wardlow comes face to face with #OneInABillion Satnam Singh! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/831uobxbo4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Tope Suicida by Jay Lethal right on target here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/6DEiXVqz4S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Wardlow tuning up for the Symphony?! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7HjMUlZemY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

A collision of heads stops Lethal right in his tracks! #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/0eyj0Fi8H7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

The Powerbomb and the win for TNT Champion Wardlow! But Sonjay disrupts the victory celebrations before they can even begin here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/w6ME5GNElX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Jay Lethal, Satnam and Sonjay, refusing to accept the loss and disrespecting the Champion after the bell! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/d08UNLNcmU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Wardlow on the verge of powerbombing the 7’2” giant?! #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/xfTRy3eJpU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022