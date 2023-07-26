wrestling / News
Highspots TV Releasing First-Ever Nailz Shoot Interview on July 28
July 26, 2023 | Posted by
– The first-ever shoot interview with former WWE Superstar Nailz, aka Kevin Wacholz, will be hitting Highspots TV on Friday, July 28. You can check out Highspots’ announcement below:
This Friday #HighspotsTV gets…
HARD AS NAILZ!https://t.co/RsJSL175uZ pic.twitter.com/pOin0YfLxN
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) July 26, 2023
