Highspots TV Releasing First-Ever Nailz Shoot Interview on July 28

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nailz Image Credit: WWE

– The first-ever shoot interview with former WWE Superstar Nailz, aka Kevin Wacholz, will be hitting Highspots TV on Friday, July 28. You can check out Highspots’ announcement below:

