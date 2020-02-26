Highspots Highspots Wrestling Network Adds YouShoot With Iron Sheik, Kevin Sullivan & the End of WCW, More

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new events for Northeast Wrestling and Bar Wrestling. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Sorry You’re Watching This: Tony Deppen & David Starr

Sorry! Dan is back and joined as always with Josh Barnett and Jonathan Gresham. We apologize and we sincerely hope you accept our apology. Again all we can say is, SORRY!

Topics Include:

It’s Not Wrestling

A Lost Art

Shut F UP

Falsies

Adam Sandler in Click

and much more!!!

PWX Wrestling Presents The Road to Rise of a Champion – February 22, 2020 – Rockingham National Guard Armory | Rockingham, NC

Pure Showcase Match – Special Guest Referee – Stuart Snodgrass: Josh Powers vs TGA Moss

The Heatseekers vs Tracer X

PWX iTV Championship Falls Count Anywhere Triple Threat Match: Lucky Ali vs Saieve Al Sabah vs Cam Carter

Singapore Cane Match: Savannah Evans vs Lindsay Snow

PWX World Heavyweight Championship Match: TJ Boss vs Jason Cade w/ Madi Maxx

Mason Myles, John Skyler, Brady Pierce, Corey Hollis vs Slim J, Logan Creed, Ethan Case, Harlem Bravado

DEFY “Year 3” (January 31st 2020)

SCHAFF defends his DEFY World Championship against former champion Artemis Spencer in a LADDER MATCH!

Strong Hearts (CIMA, T-Hawk, and El Lindaman) take on Jurassic Express members Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt along with their partner Super Panda!

Killer Kross will take on the returning King Khash

The 2019 Match of the Year Presentation

DEFY Worldwide Tag Team Championship No Disqualification Match: Warbeast (c) Vs. 4 Minutes of Heat Vs. Amerikan Gunz

The 2020 DEFY 2 SURVIVE 10X Elimination Match: “Golden Boy” Travis Williams Vs. Sonico

Timeline of WCW: 1991 Barry Windham

The shoot-style series Timeline brought the inner workings of the WWE and ECW to the historians out there. And now the series has spun-off again as the spotlight is shone on WCW.

From the Crockett days in the mid-80s up to its purchase in 2001, the WCW was the staunchest competitor, igniting the famed Monday Night Wars. But in this edition we take you back to times that weren’t so glorious. Four Horseman member Barry Windham travels back to 1991 with us as we look some odd booking decisions and the period in the business between the glorious 80s and the high octane 90s.

– Flair leaves with the belt

– Jim Herd’s reign

– Dusty returns to booking

– Barry the Horseman

– Oz debuts

– Chamber of Horrors

YouShoot: The Iron Sheik

The shoot series that hosts the wildest, most provocative names in the business returns with a guest that fits the series to a tee. The Iron Sheik has a wrestling history as rich as his out of the ring antics. And now he has agreed to answer your questions. And man, did you have ’em!

The Sheik takes this one seriously and speaks from the heart, bringing you thoughtful answers, a ton of NEW stories, and the classic YouShoot games will make you cry with laughter.

Join the Iron Sheik, manager Eric Simms, and the YouShoot stars…YOU…for this hilarious edition of the show that revolutionized the industry…Kayfabe Commentaries’ YouShoot!

Breaking Kayfabe: Marty Jannetty

Breaking Kayfabe returns to explore the life of another wrestling star whose life outside the ring was as captivating as his work inside it. We head inside the rock n’ roll lifestyle that seemed so wild and fun years ago. But now Sean probes that surface and we see what truly lies beneath all the fun we assume the superstars were having.

Marty Jannetty lets us inside his world as a Rocker, and the struggles that followed. Marty’s troubled home life as a youth may have been a precursor to some activities that followed, from drugs, to arrests, to questionable practices with women. As Marty bares his soul in this hard-hitting series, we see his road to salvation and his born-again status. But can the soul of this addict and perpetual sinner truly be saved? Judge for yourself as we present another edition of the series that reminds us all…”they’re people.”

Guest Booker: Kevin Sullivan & Gabe Sapolsky

Gabe Sapolsky and Kevin Sullivan team up in this new Guest Booker series to book the fall of TNA and eventual buy out from WWE.

YouShoot: Amazing Kong

Uncensored, unapologetic, and revolutionary…are we talking about YouShoot or Amazing Kong? That could be debated as our latest guest to take the “YouShoot oath” – ask me anything – sits down and shoots with YOU about everything you had for her. From the ring, to the locker room, to the bedroom, Kong sets it straight.

Amazing Kong is pro wrestling’s most dominant female wrestler with a reputation stretching across the globe, from U.S. to Japan. But you may be shocked to see just how down to earth and fun she really is. Get ready…Kong shoots on YOU, right here on the only shoot series conducted entirely by the fans…

Kevin Sullivan & The End of WCW

This spellbinding program takes you inside the last months of the legendary WCW with the man who was given the steering wheel to the out-of-control company. You’ll hear about all the booking decisions, you’ll go inside the meetings, and you’ll go week-by-week with Sullivan as he tries to breathe life into the fading megapower.

You will get a never before seen look inside Turner and Time Warner’s power structure and how it crumbled the federation. You’ll experience the endless barricades thrown up by talent and executives alike, and the determination of this head booker who refused to be a fall guy.

Southern States Wrestling 5th Anniversary – Feb. 16, 1996 – Sampson Center – Fall Branch, TN

-Chic White vs. Danny Christian

-Allen King vs. The Juicer (not original)

-Steve Flynn vs. Alex Shane

-The Equalizer vs. Scott Sterling

-Southern States Tag Titles The Beautiful Blondes (Stan Lee and Eddie Golden) vs. Death and Destruction (Roger Anderson and Frank Parker)

-Beau James and The Warmachine vs. Ricky Morton and Bobby Blaze

-Southern States Title The Stormtrooper w/ Count Grog vs. Eddie Bruiser w/ Super Mario

-Battle Royal

Atlantic Coast Championship Wrestling TV episode 3

-Greg Valentine vs. Mike Maverick

-Christian York vs. Joey Matthews

-David Jericho (Kid Kash) vs. Mike Youngblood

plus The Iron Sheik and more