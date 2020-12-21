Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Talk N’ Shop A Mania 2, Ego’s Amigos

Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed the newest additions to the Highspots streaming service, including Talk N’ Shop A Mania 2 and Ego’s Amigos featuring Ethan Page, Josh Alexander, Jake Something, and Hakim Zane.

Here are this week’s additions, courtesy of PWInsider:

Talk N’ Shop A Mania 2

“Big LG” Doc Gallows, “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, & Rocky Romero are at it again! All of your favorite Talk N’ Shop characters return with even MORE surprises and cameos!

Will Sex Ferguson avenge his loss from TNS1 when he squares off against Chad 2 BADD in the dreaded ‘Ball for a Ball Match’?

What will be the next chapter in the blood feud between the famous families of Chico El Luchador & Chavo Guerrero?

Will Rory Fox find his pants?

Some of the BIGGEST STARS & BIGGEST LOSERS in all of professional wrestling come together in a way you have NEVER seen them before! Who will show up? What will they do? What in the Hell is a Torturer?

Ego’s Amigos: Josh, Jake, & Hakim

On this episode of Ego’s Amigos Ethan is joined by Jake Something, Hakim Zane, & Josh Alexander. These are the guys Ethan trains with and travels with so things get a little wild. Enjoy!

Topics Include:

-Shut Down

-Something

-Man in the Box

-Monty Brown

-ROH

-IMPACT

Plus much more!!!