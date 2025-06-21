– As previously reported, former IWGP Tag Team Champion and Strong Openweight Champion Hikuleo, made his WWE in-ring debut last week in a dark match that took place before Friday Night SmackDown. Fightful reports that Hikuleo was in action again this week, working one of several dark matches that was held before SmackDown last night.

WWE reportedly held several dark matches before last night’s live USA Network broadcast, along with a match taped for WWE speed. Hikuleo reportedly defeated an unidentified opponent during his dark match.

Hikuleo defeated Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson last week. The former NJPW star has yet to compete in front of a live television audience for WWE. He reportedly signed with WWE almost a year ago in July 2024. His last televised bout was at NJPW Dominion in a Four-way tornado tag team elimination Winners Take All match that took place in June of last year.

It’s unknown when Hikuleo will be making his official WWE TV debut. The wrestler is the younger brother of WWE Superstar Tama Tonga and the son of former WWE Superstar Haku.