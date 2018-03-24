Hillbilly Jim Says Hulk Hogan Was Like The Elvis of Wrestling

In an interview with the College Heights Herald, Hillbilly Jim spoke about Hulk Hogan’s impact on his career and how Hogan’s popularity made him popular as well. Here are highlights:

On getting his start with Hulk Hogan: “Hulk Hogan was like Elvis in the wrestling business, so when they had him start acting like he was training me, it was over. When people look at you you’ve got to have something to connect to them, and because I had that charisma the fans really loved me. I knew I wasn’t a hillbilly, but I became the best hillbilly that I could be.”

On the idea of the Hillbilly Jim character: “Chief Jay Strongbow told Vince that there hadn’t been a hillbilly in the business for a long time. Vince asked me where they could say I was from, and I came up with Mud Lick, Kentucky. Vince said, ‘That’s great, Hillbilly Jim from Mud Lick, Kentucky,’ and that’s exactly how it began.”

On getting inducted into the Hall of Fame: “This business doesn’t owe me anything because I’ve already had a Hall of Fame life. I’ve already had my glory, so this induction is in my name, but I’m accepting it for my family, my friends and the fans. Nobody makes it by themselves, and this whole thing wouldn’t have happened for me without help from a lot of different people.”