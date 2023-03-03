Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 03.02.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Trey Miguel goes one-on-one with PCO, Shane Haste battles “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight takes on Kenny King, we’ll hear from IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander as well as Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Chris Bey and Ace Austin come out to start the show. Bey says they have big plans for their future after their win at No Surrender. He says not long ago, he used to set up the ring for shows in Sam’s Town. And not long ago, he made his IMPACT debut in this building. He also competed for the X-Division and Tag Team Championships in the building. He said they beat the Motorcity Machine Guns and Kushida in this building. Ace Austin said he also made his debut in this building. He said it was also in this building that he beat Chris Sabin. He said the Motorcity Machine Guns are two of the best to do it ever. Bey says they were the best and asks the crowd who the best are.

Motorcity Machine Guns’ come out to the ring. Sabin asks them if they knew when Motorcity Machine Guns started teaming. He said it was in 2006 when Ace and Bey were nothing but positive pregnancy tests. He says for the last 17 years they have been making their mark wherever they’ve been. Sabin says they are the best tag team in the world. Ace Austin says the only reason they are tag team champions is because they haven’t got a fair shot at the titles. Bey challenges them to a match at Sacrifice. Shelley says those two are doing their best Motorcity Machine Guns impersonation. Shelley challenges them to a match tonight. The two teams shook hands.

Gia Miller is backstage with Shane Haste. Shane Haste says Mike Bailey is in for a fight.

Gia Miller is backstage with Rich Swann. Rich Swann says he is not going to let his loss against Josh Alexander deter him. Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera are nearby and Raj handed the cameraman a couple of $100 bills and tells him to keep the camera on him. Swann said that he is in the mood to whip Raj’s ass. Raj says maybe later because he’s got the roulette table calling his name.

Match 1: Shane Haste vs Mike Bailey

Haste gets Bailey in a headlock before dropping him down with a shoulder block but Bailey kips right up. Haste whips Bailey into the ropes but he bounces off of it and hits the combo kicks. Haste gets out of the ring and Bailey goes for the suicide dive but eats an uppercut and Haste drops Bailey back first on the apron. Haste hits a Saito Suplex on Bailey for two as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Shane Haste hits a Falcon Arrow for two. Bailey hits a Missile Dropkick from the top rope. Bailey hits a standing shooting star press for two. Bailey hits a somersault double knees. Haste turns Bailey inside out on his face for two. Haste goes for the Dynamic Bomb but Bailey gets a backside for two. Bailey goes for a Tornado kick in the corner but Shane catches his leg. Shane hits a dropkick followed by the Dynamic Bomb for two. Bailey counters a Dynamic Bomb into a Poisonrana. Bailey gets the Tornado Kick in the corner followed by Ultima Weapon for the win.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Shane Haste by pinfall

Rating: ****

The Design are backstage. Alan Angels tells Deaner that Callihan is trying to infiltrate The Design. Rhino comes up and said he is not going to let Rhino do the same thing to Callihan what they did to him. Callihan shows up and said this is where he wants to be. Rhino says he is going to knock some sense into him. Deaner says they will move on to Step 6.

Match 2: Kenny King vs Kevin Knight

Kevin Knight offers a handshake but Kenny punches him in the face. Knight drops King with a dropkick and King goes to the outside. Knight hits a Swanton. Knight with a springboard off the ropes but Kenny King hits a spinning backbreaker for two. Knight hits a pump kick followed by a spinning backbreaker and a crossbody for two. King hits a spinebuster for two. King takes Knight to the top rope and hits the Royal Flush for the win.

Result: Kenny King def. Kevin Knight by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

We see an exchange between Kushida and Alexander at Battle In The Valley where Kushida pinned Alexander.

Gia Miller is backstage with Josh Alexander. He said he will not get to Rebellion if he doesn’t get past Kushida. He challenges Time Machine against Josh and two partners of his choosing. Maclin tells him to hold onto that title because he wants to beat the longest reigning IMPACT World Champion in history.

We see a clip from No Surrender where Bully Ray took down Tommy Dreamer.

Santino Marella is backstage with Dirty Dango and the doctor shows up and says Tommy has suffered some minor burns and retinal damage but is okay. Bully Ray comes up and asks the doctor about Tommy Dreamer. He asks if he’s gonna live, because if he isn’t, he’s gonna make sure that he’s not. Bully walks past Bhupinder Gujjar and calls him “Bhupi” and says he won’t be around in 10 years and nobody is going to remember his name. Bhupinder pushes him against the wall and says what Bully did to Tommy is low even for him. Bully tells him he can respect him sticking up up Tommy. He then slaps Gujjar and walks away.

Mickie James comes out and says it feels good to stand here still as the Knockouts World Champion. She said there was a lot of talk that she can’t beat Masha, but she is still champ. She said there has been a little controversy. She said Jordynne told anyone that Mickie tapped out and she said after she was done with Masha she would give Jordynne a shot.

Gisele Shaw comes out. Gisele said Mickie faced Masha to dodge Jordynne and now she’s facing Jordynne to dodge Gisele. Mickie said she already beat Gisele but she could do it again. Gisele said she beat a Gisele Shaw, not this Gisele Shaw. She said this Gisele Shaw has owned who she is. She destroys anything that is in her path. She said after Mickie is done with Jordynne, she is next. She is about to walk out but Mickie stops her and challenges her to a match.

Brian Myers is backstage talking to a truck driver when Moose shows up. He says he wants to help Brian win the Digital Media Championship. Myers asks what’s in it for Moose. Moose says he wants to humiliate Joe Hendry.

Santino Marella is backstage with Dirty Dango and Jordynne Grace comes up to Santino and tells him whoever wins the Knockouts Title, she is invoking her rematch clause against them. Santino says that’s fair. Swinger comes up and says getting 50 wins is impossible. Santino says he can pick anyone on the roster and if he wins, he gets a title shot.

Match 3: Trey Miguel vs PCO

PCO goes after Trey but Trey gets out of the ring. PCO gets him back into the ring. PCO hits a T-bone Suplex on Trey who gets out of the ring. PCO goes for a somersault but misses as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and PCO hits a pop-up powerbomb. Eddie Edwards comes from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

Result: No contest

Rating: **

PCO hits a chokeslam on Eddie. PCO hits a somersault on the security. Eddie Edwards escaped through the crowd.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run through the card for next week. A promo airs for Mercedes Monè.

Match 4: Motorcity Machine Guns vs Chris Bey and Ace Austin

Ace Austin and Chris Sabin start off. Sabin gets a blind tag to Shelley and they take him down with a double team. Ace pushes Shelley in the corner and Bey gets the tag. Bey and Ace hits stereo dropkicks followed by stereo suicide dives on Shelley and Sabin. Bey hits a double stomp and Ace gets a two count. Ace uses his card to cut Shelley’s finger webbing. Bey gets the tag and Shelley hits a double knee from the top rope. Sabin grabs Bey outside the ring as Shelley hits a dropkick on him. Shelley covers Bey for two followed by a crossface submission but Bey reaches the ropes as we get to commercial.

Back from commercial and Sabin goes for a chop on Bey on the ring post but misses. Shelley hyperextends Bey’s arm but Ace gets the hot tag. Ace and Bey hit the Click Click Boom on Sabin for two. Sabin and Shelley are about to hit the Sliced Bread on Ace but Bey breaks it up. Bey hits a cutter on Sabin and Shelley. Bey and Ace go for the 1-2-Sweet but Sabin gets out of it. They hit a Doomsday Device on Bey. Shelley gets a crossface on Bey. Sabin hit a Cradle Shock on Ace. Sabin and Shelley hit double superkicks on Bey. Ace comes in and they hit the Art of Finesse and The Fold combo for the win.

Result: Ace and Bey def. The Motorcity Machine Guns by pinfall to win the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships

Rating: ****½