Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 03.30.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Tonight, IMPACT! will feature a comprehensive preview of the live pay-per-view event with industry insiders and competitors, plus never-before-seen matches, including IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs. NJPW Strong Champion KENTA, an exclusive match featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi and the debut of Japanese superstar Miyu Yamashita.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Santino Marella joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt at the AXS TV Studios in Los Angeles.

They talk about the Mike Bailey vs Hiroshi Tanahashi match which was originally supposed to be Mike Bailey vs Will Ospreay.

We get a video package with comments from Mike Bailey and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

They air a match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Lance Archer from NJPW Resurgence in 2021.

Match 1: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Archer throws Tanahashi to the outside, but when Tanahashi got into the ring, he downs Archer with a toe hold, before a head claw from Archer broke it as the pair got to the ropes. They head outside as Archer cannonballed off the apron into Tanahashi, before Archer shoved the referee to stop a count-out. Overhand chops sting Tanahashi by the rails, before a Derailer pounced Tanahashi back into the ropes for a two-count.

Archer’s taken down for a flip senton off the middle rope as Tanahashi picked up a two-count, before a Slingblade stopped the Ace in his tracks. A chokeslam onto the apron, followed by a rope-walk moonsault from Archer, who then took Tanahashi back into the corner for a Blackout. Tanahashi gets a foot to the rope, so Archer goes for it again, but this time Tanahashi countered into a Slingblade. They trade strikes as they got back to their feet, but Tanahashi hits a Slingblades that sandwich a Twist and Shout neckbreaker for a two count. Archer hits Tanahashi with some ground-and-pound before he untied a corner pad, and batted Tanahashi with it. He wedges a steel chair between the buckles before Tanahashi reversed a throw as Archer met the chair ahead of a roll-up for a near-fall. Tanahashi got pulled into a ripcord Bossman slam for a two, before Archer’s attempt to superplex was fought off, with Tanahashi knocking Archer down for the Ace’s High crossbody. Tanahashi goes up top for a High Fly Flow to the back, then rolled Archer over for another High Fly Flow for the win.

Result: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Lance Archer to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Rating: ***

We check back in with Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt and Santino Marella who talk up Tanahashi.

Back from commercial, and we throw it to Gia Miller who interviews Rockey Romero who will compete in the X-Division Scramble. Rocky Romero says he will win another championship. The analysts talk about Trey Miguel with highlights from his match against Lince Dorado

We get a video package of KENTA vs. Minoru Suzuki with comments from both. The analysts discuss the match and Santino picks KENTA as his prediction to win the match.

Back from commercial and we’re joined by NJPW’s Fred Rosser who will be in an 8-man tag match on Multiverse United. Rosser says he’s excited to be there.

They discuss the 4-way tag team match. We see clips of Ace and Bey from the past year and how they won the IMPACT World Tag Team titles. Fred Rosser says he predicts Bullet Club to win the match as he wants to build them up before tearing them down.

Back from commercial, we get a vignette for Jody Threat who will debut next week.

The analysts discuss the Knockouts match. They’re joined by Mickie James who says she was looking forward to wrestling Miyu Yamashita tonight.

We get Miyu Yamashita’s IMPACT debut in Windsor, Ontario.

Match 2: Miyu Yamashita vs Killer Kelly

They both lock-up and push each other to the ropes. They both go for kicks before Miyu connects with a head kick. Kelly goes for a kick on the downed Miyu but gets reversed and Miyu hits a running kick of her own. Kelly catches a kick from Miyu, gets her in a kravat and knees her in the face before hitting a running kick for a two. Kelly hits a vertical suplex for two. Kelly tries for a butterfly suplex but Miyu fights out of it and hits a clothesline for two. Miyu gets a Tazmission on Kelly but Kelly gets out of it and hits a butterfly suplex onto the bottom turnbuckle followed by a running dropkick in the corner for two. Kelly goes for a submission but Miyu fights out of it and tries to hit a punch but Kelly traps both her arms. Miyu gets out of it but Kelly drops her with a pump kick. Kelly and Miyu get up and hit each other with forearms. They go out of the ring and hit each other with more forearms. Miyu uses the apron to hit a step-up kick on Kelly. Miyu climbs to the apron for another move but Kelly drops her face first on the apron and throws her into the ring. Kelly hits a bridging Fisherman Suplex for a near fall. Kelly tries to go for the Killer Clutch but Miyu fights out of it but Miyu trips her and gets the Killer Clutch, but Miyu rolls her up into a deadlift German Suplex followed by the Skull Kick for the win.

Result: Miyu Yamashita def. Killer Kelly

Rating: ***¾

We’re joined at the AXS TV Studios by Tommy Dreamer. They show Darren McCarthy at Sacrifice getting powerbombed into a table

and Scott D’Amore hitting a Canadian Destroyer on Jason Hotch. Tommy Dreamer says he was watching that happen as he had blood on his face and was wondering what Scott was doing but he felt the energy when it happened and that was a special moment.

We see a video package on Moose vs Jeff Cobb. Tommy Dreamer says he thinks Cobb will win and he will never put over Moose.

They throw it to Gia Miller who has an interview with Moose at the Globe Theatre. Moose says he has wrestled Jeff Cobb before and he knows Cobb will bring it. He says Moose is the 7th longest IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Cobb will know why Moose is the Wrestling God.

Back from commercial and we’re joined by Scott D’Amore. Tommy Dreamer asks him to be on his team. Scott says he enjoyed getting his hands dirty but that’s not what he does as President, but he wishes Tommy luck in building his team. Tommy says he will look for his partners right now and leaves.

They talk about Josh Alexander getting injured and Lio Rush replacing him in the match against Kushida. Tom Hannifan speculates Josh Alexander got injured in the match at NJPW Battle In The Valley when Kushida locked in the Hoverboard Lock.

We get to see a match between Josh Alexander and KENTA from Las Vegas in a never before seen match which ended up being Josh’s last title defense.

Match 2: Josh Alexander vs KENTA for the IMPACT World Championship

They try to start off with a test of strength but KENTA rakes Josh’s eyes. KENTA gets Josh into a side headlock but Josh reverses it into the Ankle Lock before KENTA gets to the bottom rope. KENTA throws Josh face first into the bottom turnbuckle as we go to commercial.

KENTA hits multiple kicks to send Josh to the outside. KENTA sends Josh face first into the steel post and tosses him back into the ring. KENTA covers him for two. KENTA hits a scoop slam and kicks Josh across the back. KENTA hits a kick across the face of Josh. KENTA and Josh exchange slaps and forearms before Josh gets the advantage and hits the rolling senton. KENTA goes to the middle rope and hits a tilt-a-whirl guillotine on the ropes followed by a lariat from the top rope for a near fall. KENTA hits a couple of hard kicks on Josh and tries to go for a draping DDT but Josh pushes KENTA into the corner as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Josh hits an Exploder Suplex on Josh for a near fall. Josh tries to go for the C4 Spike but KENTA fights out of it. Josh and KENTA exchange forearms and both men go down. Both men gets up and exchanging forearms before switching to slaps. Josh rushes towards KENTA but KENTA kicks him and hits a draping DDT. KENTA hits a hesitation dropkick in the corner followed by a stomp from the top corner for a near fall. KENTA slaps Josh and goes for the Go To Sleep but Josh catches his leg and goes for the Ankle Lock but KENTA flips him over into the exposed turnbuckle. KENTA goes for the cover but gets only two. Josh Alexander goes for the Ankle Lock but KENTA flips him into the exposed turnbuckle again but Josh stops before making contact and hits Snake Eyes on KENTA onto the exposed turnbuckle before hitting the C4 Spike for the win.

Result: Josh Alexander def. KENTA to retain the IMPACT World Championship

Rating: ****½

We go back to the AXS TV studios and Scott D’Amore says Josh Alexander will be on IMPACT next week to formally relinquish the IMPACT World Championship. Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt go through the card for Multiverse United to end the show.