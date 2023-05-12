Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 05.11.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Rhino challenges Steve Maclin for the IMPACT World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace unite to challenge The Coven for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles, Nick Aldis faces Sheldon Jean, Killer Kelly battles Masha Slamovich, Decay take on The Good Hands and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Location: Cicero Stadium, Chicago

Date: 11th May, 2023

Match 1: Killer Kelly vs Masha Slamovich

Masha looks to punt kick Kelly to start but Kelly rolls her up for two. Masha gets out of the ring and Kelly kicks her from the apron. Kelly hits forearms on Masha in the corner. Kelly hits a stalling Fisherman Buster. Masha gets out of the ring and Kelly looks to kick her from the apron again but Masha catches her leg and drops her on the apron. Masha throws her back into the ring and throws her face first into the turnbuckle corner. Masha covers for a two count. Masha gets Kelly in a Camel Clutch and bites her. Kelly fights back with forearms but Masha hits a combination of forearms and a kick for a two count. Masha goes for a sleeper but Kelly picks her up and runs her into the corner. Kelly hits a double underhook suplex followed by a hesitation dropkick in the corner for a two count. Kelly goes for a Killer Clutch but Masha fights out of it. Masha goes for a jacknife pin and turns it into a reverse piledriver for a nearfall. Kelly gets the Killer Clutch but Masha runs up the turnbuckles and reverses it into a pin for three.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Killer Kelly by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Killer Kelly doesn’t let go of the hold until Masha is out.

Kenny King is backstage with Sheldon Jean and tells him he has an opportunity with this match against Nick Aldis and says he needs to ask what’s in it for him.

Gia Miller is backstage with Trinity who says she is here to fight. Jai Vidal shows up and says he’s a fan and takes a selfie with Trinity and says he will tag her.

Kenny King shows up and joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2: Sheldon Jean vs. Nick Aldis

Sheldon Jean looks to surprise Nick Aldis with a big boot but Nick gets him down with a headlock. Sheldon gets out of the ring. Sheldon gets him on his shoulder and runs him face first into the post. Sheldon drops him on the middle rope and pulls on his head. Aldis drops him down with a clothesline. Aldis hits a Michinoku Driver for two. Aldis goes to the top rope but Sheldon catches him before Ladis drops him and hits an elbow drop. Aldis gets the Kingsland Cloverleaf and Sheldon taps.

Result: Nick Aldis def. Sheldon Jean

Rating: **¼

Dirty Dango is backstage with Joe Hendry and Johnny Swinger shows up with Zicky Dice. Hendry says Swinger has reason as Swinger finally got his first win and Santino took it from him. Zicky Dice says it could be Joe Hendry. Dango books himself vs Swinger. Swinger says he can’t do that. Dango calls Santino for permission to face him and Santino allows it. Dango invites Hendry to his birthday party.

We see part 3 of the interview with Kazarian. He says he wants to give back to TNA and get it back to the heights that it used to be.

Match 3: Decay vs. The Good Hands

John Skyler cuts a promo and asks the crowd if they know about Decay. That’s not the group but the dumpster fire town of Chicago. He says the Chicago Cubs have a better chance of winning the World Series than Decay have at beating The Good Hands.

Crazzy Steve picks Skyler’s legs and Taurus dropkicks him in the crotch from the top rope. Tag to Crazzy Steve who eats an atomic drop and Hotch gets the tag. Skyler and Hotch hit a elbow drop on Steve but Steve bites their hand. Steve hits a flatliner on Hotch. Myers appears on the stage. Taurus gets the tag and hits a pop-up Samoan Drop on Hotch. Steve takes out Skyler on the outside with a crossbody. Myers takes out Steve on the outside and Taurus catches him but Hotch picks him up and Skyler hits the Blockbuster from the top rope for the win.

Result: The Good Hands def. The Decay

Rating: ***

Maclin is backstage with Champagne Singh and Shera and he says he got into this match because of them and this business relationship is over. Champagne Singh tells Shera that they need to fix this.

Backstage, we see Heath being taken out by Champagne Singh and Shera and Rhino runs them off. A referee tells them his match is next.

Match 4: Steve Maclin vs Rhino for the IMPACT World Championship

Rhino goes for the Gore but Maclin gets out of the ring. Rhino drops him onto the barricade. Maclin guillotines Rhino against the middle rope from the outside and runs into his leg. Maclin goes for a pin but only gets two before getting a Standing leg lock on Rhino. Maclin goes for the pin but gets two. Maclin goes to the top to hit a diving headbutt but Rhino gets out of the way. Maclin goes to the top rope but Rhino catches him and hits a superplex for two. Maclin goes for the KIA but Rhino hits a spinebuster for two. Maclin takes out Rhino’s leg again and hits The Gore for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Rhino to retain the IMPACT World Championship

Rating: ***½

Maclin takes out Rhino after the match and goes after his leg with a steel chair. Maclin places a steel chair on Rhino’s leg and hits it repeatedly with a shovel.

Rhino is taken into into ambulance. Scott D’Amore says he will see him at rhe PPV. Maclin shows up and says this is Scott’s fault. He books Maclin vs PCO in a No DQ match. Maclin says he isn’t done and he opens with ambulance door bit PCO attacks up and attacks him.

Joe Hendry comes out for the next match and he says he wants the people in Chicago to believe for Dirty Dango.

Match 5: Dirty Dango vs Johnny Swinger

Dirty Dango catches Swinger’s leg as he looks to kick Dango and hits a Falcon Arrow for the win.

Result: Dirty Dango def. Johnny Swinger by pinfall

Rating: NR

The Design with a vignette and Deaner says Callihan had a choice and he chose suffering. He says Callihan went to people to have his back but he still has nothing. He has an army of men who will inflict pain on them. Callihan and Swann show up and attack The Design.

Myers is backstage and Moose asks him what that was all about. Myers says he will mentor the superstars of tomorrow. Moose says he needs to get his priorities right. Myers says he will lead them to becoming world tag team champions.

Match 6: Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace vs. The Coven for the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

Taylor gets Deonna in a headlock. Deonna tries to fight out of it but Taylor brings her down. Tag to Kilynn and she looks to double team with Taylor on Deonna but Deonna pulls them into each other and tags to Jordynne Grace who clears house and hits a spinebuster on Kilynn. Kilynn scoop slams Taylor onto Grace who gets a two count. Jordynne gets Taylor on the top rope and hits a Muscle Buster but Kilynn breaks the count. Deonna looks to enter the ring but Grace runs into her and knocks her out. Grace goes for the Grace Driver on Taylor but Kilynn comes from behind and Taylor and Kilynn double team with a pump kick from Kilynn for the win.

Result: The Coven def. Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace by pinfall to retain the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

Rating: ***

After the match, The Coven double team on Jordynne Grace but Trinity’s music hits and she clears out The Coven from the ring. Trinity celebrates to end the show.