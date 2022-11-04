Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.03.22  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, we will have Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan and Moose vs. Ace Austin. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Eddie Edwards cuts a promo from a dark place. He says Honor No More is no more because of PCO and he ground it. If he wants to ground it into the sand, what better place to do it than in the desert.

They showed the X-Factors for Kenny King vs Mike Bailey in the X-Division Championship tournament.

Match 1: Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey

Lockup to start and they take each other down with hiptosses. Bailey and Kenny King exchange rollups before going for kicks and both catch each other. Bailey hits a dropkick for two. Bailey hits the quick kicks and Kenny slides out of the ring. Kenny walks up the ramp before Bailey chases him. Bailey takes him to the ring where he puts Kenny into an Indian deathlock but Kenny gets to the ropes. Quick kicks to Kenny but Kenny counters with a jacknife in the corner and spinebuster for two. Kenny takes Bailey to the outside and hits a T-bone Suplex on the ramp. Kenny goes in the ring and waits for Bailey to be counted out but Bailey makes it in at 9. Kenny tosses Bailey back outside. Kenny King hits a single leg Boston Crab on Bailey and throws Bailey back to the ring. Bailey counters with kicks and a standing shooting star press for two. Kenny hits a T-bone Suplex and Tiger Driver for two. Kenny King takes Bailey on the ramp and tries to hit a Tiger Driver but gets counters into the Frankensteiner. Bailey hits the moonsault from the top rope to Kenny on the outside. Bailey gets Kenny back in the ring. Kenny gets Bailey in a single leg Boston Crab but Bailey gets a quick roll-up for three.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Kenny King

Rating: ***

MCMG and Josh Alexander are backstage. Sabin tell Josh that they have experience wrestling Team 3D and he says everyone has been telling Josh the same thing but Bully Ray can’t be trusted. Shelley says all these people can’t be wrong. They tell Josh to think about it.

Gisele Shaw is backstage distributing photos of her with the Knockouts Championship last week. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green say that is the reason they lost last week and Mickie James isn’t retired. Chelsea Green tears the photo. Gisele says she’s breaking up with them. Chelsea says they’re breaking up with her.

Savannah Evans comes out with Tasha Steelz. Tasha said last week Savannah had a little appetiser. Now they want to know who wants to be the main course. Jessicka shows up.

Match 2: Savannah Evans vs. Jessicka

Jessicka slams Savannah face first into three corner turnbuckles. Savannah fights out of it but Jessicka hits her with forearms and hits her face first into the fourth turnbuckle. Jessicka hits a splash in the corner on Savannah. She tries for another one but Savannah gets out of the way and Savannah gets her down with a clothesline for two going into a commercial.

Back from the commercial and Savannah is in control. Savannah hits a Suplex for two. Savannah hits a leg drop for another two. Savannah gets Jessicka into the corner and goes for a spear but Jessicka gets out of the way. Jessicka hits a release German suplex. Savannah bites Jessicka in the face and hits a German Suplex of her own for two. Savannah headbutts Jessicka and goes for a running headbutt but Jessicka hits a kick. Jessicka hits a runnjng splash on Savannah. Tasha tries to distract the referee but Rosemary spears her. Savannah hits a kick and full Nelson slam on Jessicka for the win.

Result: Savannah Evans def. Jessicka

Rating: **3/4

Flashback Moment of the Week is Lockdown 2013 when Bully Ray revealed himself as the leader of the Aces and Eights.

Killer Kelly in a club and she says you never know who you might find in the shadows. She finds a girl called Sandra and takes her along.

Promo from Maclin and he says he says he is sick and tired of He has beaten Jay White, Moose and Sami Callihan yet people get to cross the line. Bobby Fish waltzes in for a shot and gets it. Maclin says there will be tag em, bag em and mayhem for all.

Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are backstage and Myers says when they’re done with Rhino, he won’t even be able to say his name. Hendry shows up and says it’s a shame that he cares about the Digital Media title and he’s sorry that his father is not concerned right now but if they believe, maybe he can be.

Eddie Edwards is waiting for PCO in the desert and PCO shows up. They brawl around the desert. PCO puts on a glove and put Eddie in a mandible claw. Eddie hits a suplex on a boulder but PCO gets up and hits a chokeslam. PCO tries to smash a big rock on Eddie’s head but Eddie hits him with a shovel. Eddie buries PCO in a heap of rocks.

Taylor approaches Mickie backstage about Mickie’s match against Chelsea Green. Mickie says she needs this. Taylor warns Mickie about Deonna. Mickie says she knows what Deonna is capable of but she needs to do this on her own. Taylor says she respects that.

Match 3: Eric Young vs Sami Callihan

First time ever match between these two. Eric Young charges at Sami but Sami hits a Pop-up Powerbomb. Eric goes to the outside. Sami hits a chop. He gets Eric Young against the corner post and tries to hit a chop but Eric moves out of the way and Sami slaps the corner post. Eric tried to hit a piledriver on the outside but Sami gets out of it. Sami hits a vertical suplex on the outside. He bites the ear of Eric Young. Sami is about to hit a Cactus Driver on Eric but he chases away the referee who tries to stop him and Cody Deaner gets him down with a clothesline. They get back in the ring. Eric tries for a piledriver but Sami flips him over. Sami hits chops on Eric but Eric gets him down with the clothesline. Eric goes for the moonsault but Sami gets out of the way. Sami goes for the Cactus Driver but the ring is surrounded by 11 people in yellow hoodies and they beat down Sami.

Result: Sami Callihan def. Eric Young by DQ

Rating: **3/4

Two of the men remove their hoods and they reveal themselves to be Alan Angels and Big Kon. They beat down on Sami Callihan and pose to end the segment.

Jordynne Grace goes into her locker room but it is open. He goes inside to find photos pasted on the wall. Jay Vidal is there and he introduces himself as Gisele Shaw’s executive stylist and content creator and he is there taking photos because this is a moment she never wants to forget. Jordynne throws him into the sofa to send her a message.

Match 4: Moose vs. Ace Austin w/ Chris Bey

Another first time match tonight here on IMPACT. Moose throws Ace into the corner and goes for the splash but Ace moves out of the way and hits a kick. Moose gets out of the ring. Ace goes for the kick from the apron but Moose catches him in a powerbomb position and swings him face first into the Steel steps.

Back from commercial and Moose hits Ace with chops in the corner. Moose does the Omega bang taunt and goes for another chop but Ace gets out of the way and unloads on Ace. Moose gets Ace down again and slaps Ace in the face. Ace unloads on Moose with punches and hits a kick on Moose. He hits a standing double stomp on Moose for a one count. Ace hits a kick on the jaw and goes for the Fold but Moose counters. Moose charges him in the corner Ace counters. Ace goes for a moonsault but Moose hits an inverted gorilla press. Bully Ray comes out and talks to Moose. Moose says he will tell Bully how it’s done. Moose goes for the spear but Ace gets out of the way and gets a roll-up for the win.

Result: Ace Austin def. Moose

Rating: ***

Bully gets in Moose’s face after the match.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt promote next week’s matches as Trey Miguel faces Mike Bailey in the X-Division Tournament semifinal and Joe Hendry faces Brian Myers. Gisele Shaw comes upto the commentary team and she hands them photos of her. They continue to promote next week’s show as Gisele Shaw will challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title, Mickie James will face Chelsea Green. At Overdrive, Major Players will face Heath and Rhino for the IMPACT World Tag Titles, Death Dollz will face Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans for the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team titles and Kazarian challenges Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship.

Match 5: Aussie Open vs Kazarian and Josh Alexander

Kyle Fletcher starts off against Kazarian as Fletcher gets Kaz against the ropes. They have a great exchange and get in each other’s face. They both tag out and Mark Davis gets Josh in the corner. Josh hits a dropkick from the top rope and tags to Kazarian who hits a leg drop for two. Mark Davis pushes Kazarian into the corner and tags to Fletcher. Kazarian hits a side Russian leg sweep for two. Tag to Josh and they hit a double vertical suplex for two. Josh hits a chop on Fletcher and Fletcher gets out of the ring. Josh hits a chop on Fletcher and gets him back in the ring. Josh hits Davis with the forearm but Fletcher clotheslines him to the outside. Aussie Open get them in a bear hug position and hit them back first against each other as we got to commercial.

Back from commercial and Davis has Josh in a headlock. Tag to Fletcher and he gets wrist control as he hits a scoop slammed. Josh tries to get the tag but Kyle threw him to his corner and Davis hits a back body drop on the apron and Fletcher hits a brain buster for two. Kyle charges Josh but Josh hits and overhead belly to belly. Josh gets the tag to Kazarian and he cleans house. Kazarian hits a slingshot DDT on Fletcher for two. Kazarian goes for the chicken wing but Fletcher gets out of it and gets the tag. Aussie Open hit a combination of moves for two. Kazarian tags to Josh. Aussie Open goes for a double forearm on Josh but Josh moves out if the way. Fletcher gets German Suplexed. Josh hits a powerbomb on Mark Davis for two. Josh goes for the C4 Spike but Davis gets him in the corner. Aussie Open go for Coreolis but Kazarian comes in to save his partner. Aussie Open hit a double team move on Josh and go for the cover but Kaz comes in for the save at two. Fletcher tags in but Josh hits him in the face with a punch. Tag to Kazarian and he hits a springboard leg drop on Fletcher for two. Kazarian goes for the chickenwing but Fletcher throws him into Davis who hits a forearm. Aussie Open go for a double team on Kazarian but Josh breaks it up. Josh and Kazarian both put submissions on but Fletcher pushes them against each other. Both teams forearm each other. Josh Alexander hits a vertical suplex from the ring to the outside and Kazarian hits a slingshot cutter on Davis for the win.

Result: Kazarian and Josh Alexander def. Aussie Open

Rating: ***3/4

After the match, Kazarian has the IMPACT World Championship in his hands, but he places it on Josh Alexander’s shoulder and raises his hand as they celebrate to end the show.