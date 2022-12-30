Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.29.22  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, we relive some of the most memorable matches and moments from the past year in IMPACT Wrestling, including Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich from BOUND FOR GLORY, Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship from BOUND FOR GLORY, Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the World Championship from REBELLION and much more. Plus we find out the fans’ choice for Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Match of the Year and Moment of the Year. So let’s jump right in!

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt introduce us to the show. They promote Hard To Kill in January and the first match is from Hard To Kill earlier this year.

Match 1: W. Morrissey vs Matt Cardona vs Moose

We join the action mid-match as Moose jumps to the top rope but Matt Cardona pushes him off and Moose falls onto a table. Someone throws a prosthetic leg and W. Morrissey uses it to hit Cardona. Cardona hits a Radio Silence but gets two. Cardona goes for an Unprettier but eats a Chokeslam for two. Morrissey goes for a powerbomb but Cardona gets out of it and hits a Radio Silence from the top rope. Cardona pins but Moose pulls the referee out before three. Moose and Cardona go at it as Cardona reverses a Uranage into a roll-up for two. Moose goes for a spear but Cardona moves out of the way and Moose spears the referee. Morrissey comes in and hits the powerbomb onto Moose but there’s no referee. Morrissey brings steel chairs into the ring. Morrissey goes for a powerbomb onto the steel chairs but Moose gets out of it and hits Morrissey with the chair. Cardona comes in but Moose takes him down with a low blow. Moose is about to hit Cardona with a steel chair but Chelsea stops him. Moose powerbombs Cardona into Chelsea and the referee into the corner. Moose hits a Spear for three.

Result: Moose def. Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey

Rating: ***1/2

Our next match is the main event from Hard To Kill 2022.

Match 2: Deonna Purrazzo vs Mickie James in a Texas Death Match

Mickie James hits a Thesz Press from the apron onto Deonna outside the ring. Mickie James gets the three count and the referee starts counting Deonna. Matt Rehwoldt gets Deonna up before the 10 count but Mickie James hits a splash from the top rope onto both of them. Mickie James gets a table and sets it up but Deonna hits a Queen’s Gambit from the top rope onto the table. Deonna gets the 3 and the referee starts counting but Mickie gets up. Deonna grabs Mickie’s crotch but it makes no difference to Mickie. Rehwoldt comes in and eats a guitar to the head. Deonna comes in with a steel chair but misses. Mickie hits a MickDT and gets the three count. The referee starts counting and Mickie buries her under the table for good measure. Referee counts 10 and this is over.

Result: Mickie James def. Deonna Purrazzo

Rating: ***½

Jordynne Grace was announced as the IMPACT Knockout Of The Year.

The next match is from Rebellion 2022 and was also voted as the Moment Of The Year.

Match 3: Moose vs Josh Alexander

We join the action mid-match as Moose hits a superplex for two. Moose goes for the spear but Josh reverses it into a Styles Clash followed by an Ankle Lock. Moose gets to the rope and pulls out the turnbuckle pad. Referee goes to check it on it and Moose kicks Josh low. Moose whips Josh into the exposed turnbuckle and then hits a spear but only gets two. Moose hits a buckle bomb on Josh and goes for another Spear but Josh hits a knee on Moose. Josh hits a C4 Spike and gets the three.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Moose

Rating: ****

Mike Bailey is announced as the X-Division Star of the Year.

We get a promo from Kenny King who sarcastically congratulates Mike Bailey. He asks Mike what kind of man he is. He says he is going to see Mike Bailey in his sanctuary.

The next match is from Slammiversary.

Match 4: Ultimate X Match Mike Bailey vs Ace Austin vs Alex Zayne vs Andrew Everett vs Kenny King vs Trey Miguel

We join the action mid-match as Trey Miguel hits a Super Canadian Destroyer on Alex Zayne from the top rope. King, Ace, Trey and Bailey are on 4 ropes of the Ultimate X and they all fall except Ace and Bailey. Everett comes in and tries to unhook the belt but Bailey takes him down with a legscissors. Alex Zayne comes in but Ace kicks him off. Bailey kicks off Ace and unhooks the belt to win the title.

Result: Ace Austin wins Ultimate X to become the new X-Division Champion

Rating: ***¾

Motorcity Machine Guns are announced as the Male Tag Team of the Year.

Match 5: Impact Originals (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Davey Richards, Frankie Kazarian, and Nick Aldis) vs Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent) (with Maria Kanellis)

We join the action mid-match as we see a kick vs chop battle between Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards. Davey hits a Dragon Screw from the apron. Davey gets an Inverted Deathlock on Eddie Edwards but PCO breaks it up. Taven hits a frog splash. PCO goes for a moonsault on Kazarian but misses. Kazarian hits a Michinoku Driver on PCO and Davey Richards hits a double foot stomp for two. Sabin takes PCO on his shoulders but Maria distracts him. Traci Brooks clotheslines Maria. Kazarian hits a Flux Capacitor on PCO from the top rope but gets a two count. Kenny King comes out with the attack but D’Lo comes out and hits a Sky High on Kenny King followed by a Frog Splash. Sabin and Shelley hit kicks on PCO. Sabin hits Shellshocked on PCO. Earl Hebner comes in and counts the three.

Result: Impact Originals (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Davey Richards, Frankie Kazarian, and Nick Aldis) def. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent) (with Maria Kanellis)

Rating: ***½

Joe Hendry cuts a promo and suggests at Hard To Kill they have Moose vs Joe for the Digital Media Championship.

Death Dollz are announced as the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year.

Bhupinder Gujjar is announced as The One to Watch in 2023.

The next match is from an episode of IMPACT.

Match 6: Brian Myers vs Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder Match for the Digital Media Championship

We follow the action mid-match as Gujjar climbs the ladder but Myers comes in and hits a low blow on Gujjar. Myers tapes Gujjar’s leg onto the ladder and climbs the ladder to take down the belt and win.

Result: Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujjar to retain the Digital Media Championship

Rating: ***¼

Anthony Greene cuts a promo and says he has a high wrestling IQ and he will show next week that the alternative is the best thing in wrestling.

Crazzy Steve cuts a promo and says Trey’s actions have consequences. He says Trey has messed with the bull and at Hard To Kill, Black Taurus will be the new X-Division Champion.

Josh Alexander is announced as the Male Wrestler of the Year.

The next match is from Bound For Glory 2022.

Match 7: Josh Alexander vs Eddie Edwards for the IMPACT World Championship

We follow the action mid-match as Eddie Edwards takes out Josh with a suicide dive. Eddie takes out the mat outside the ring and goes for a Diehard Flowsion but Josh blocks it and Josh takes out Eddie with a dive. Eddie Edwards hits a Diehard Flowsion onto the exposed floor.

We return from commercial and Josh hits a German Suplex onto Eddie. Josh grabs Eddie’s leg from the top rope and gets gets Ankle Lock. Eddie hits Josh with a knee and gets a Tiger Driver for two. Josh and Eddie get into a slap battle. Josh tries to hit a C4 Spike but Eddie reverses it into a roll up for two. Eddie goes for a Boston Knee Party but Josh kicks him and hits a C4 Spike for the win.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Eddie Edwards to retain the IMPACT World Championship

Rating: ****

A promo airs which recaps the feud between Jonathan Gresham and Eddie Edwards.

Josh Alexander vs Mike Bailey is announced as the Match Of The Year.

Match 8: Josh Alexander vs Mike Bailey FOR THE IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Mike Bailey gets a headlock and is pushed against the ropes and hits a shoulder block but Josh is unmoved. Mike Bailey tries again but Josh is unmoved so Bailey takes him down with the kick. Josh hits the chop on Bailey but Bailey hits the combination kicks on Josh. Josh goes to the outside but Bailey hits a somersault to Josh on the outside.

Back from commercial and Josh hits Bailey with a big boot. Josh stretches Bailey’s arms. He takes Bailey in the corner and hits the chops. Backbreaker for a two count. Josh whips Bailey into the ropes but Bailey hits a dropkick. Bailey goes for another kick but Josh hits three German Suplexes for a two count. Josh goes for the C4 Spike but Bailey fights out of it. Josh has Bailey on his shoulders but Bailey goes after his shoulder. Josh runs into the corners with Bailey on his shoulders. Bailey hits a reverse Rana and gets a two count.

Back from commercial and Josh is in control. Bailey with the springboard but Josh hits the forearm. Josh goes for the C4 Spike but Bailey reverse into a pin for two. Bailey goes for the Ultima Weapon but Josh catches him and hits a backbreaker. Josh goes for another C4 Spike but he falls backward and out of the ring with Bailey. Bailey gets in the ring and hits a big boot on Josh before he can enter the ring before hitting a springboard moonsault to Josh on the outside. Josh hits slaps on Bailey’s chest but Bailey takes him down with a kick. Bailey goes for the kick on Josh in the corner but Josh catches his foot and goes for the Ankle Lock but Bailey fights out of it. They exchange forearms but Bailey hits a spin kick and Josh goes to the outside. Bailey goes for another kick but Josh catches him and hits a slam onto the apron.

Back from commercial and Josh goes to the top rope but Bailey catches him and goes for a hurrancanrana but Josh fights out of it and is about to hit a Styles Clash but Bailey fights out of it. Josh gets Bailey on his shoulders and hits a UFO Slam for two and immediately goes for the Ankle Lock. Bailey goes to the corner and hits the Ultima Weapon on Josh. Bailey hits running penalty kicks on Josh and hits a somersault double knee on Josh. Bailey goes for combination kicks but Josh catches him and hits 6 straight German Suplexes as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Bailey is on the top rope and he goes after Josh’s shoulder with the Kimura Lock but Josh hits an Olympic Slam. Josh hits a moonsault but Bailey moves out of the way. Bailey goes to the top rope but Josh hits an Olympic Slam from the top. Bailey hits a combination of kicks on Josh for two. We cross 50 minutes and Josh immediately goes for the Ankle Lock. Bailey tries to get out of it but Josh converts into a Tombstone Piledriver for two. Josh gets the Ankle Lock again. Bailey seems like he is about to tap but gets to the ropes. Josh takes Bailey to the top rope but Bailey fights out of it. 5 minutes remaining and Bailey hits a hurrancanrana from the top rope followed by a Ultima Weapon. Bailey goes the pin but Josh gets his foot on the ropes. Bailey goes for kicks on Josh. He takes Josh to the top rope and tries to hit the Flamingo Driver but Josh gets out of it and hits the Styles Clash followed by an Ankle Lock. Bailey tries to get out of it with kicks onto Josh’s head but Josh catches him and hits a piledriver. Josh hits two straight C4 Spikes with 20 seconds to go and get the three.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Mike Bailey by pin.

Rating: ****3/4