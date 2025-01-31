Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 1.30.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, the former TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, will kick off the show, Mustafa Ali looks to kickstart his new campaign for the TNA World Championship as he takes on the high-flying Laredo Kid, NXT’s Wes Lee returns to the iMPACT! Zone to take on Ace Austin, former adversaries Eric Young and Josh Alexander will team up against The Northern Armory, NXT’s Cora Jade will be in action, Brian Myers, backed by The System, looks to reestablish the group’s dominance as he takes on rising star Leon Slater and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: January 30th, 2025

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Nic Nemeth comes out. He says he lost the TNA World Championship at Genesis and Joe Hendry is the new World Champion. He says this is not some sob story. Ryan Nemeth interrupts him and says his brother is not happy with what happened at Genesis. He says his brother got robbed. He says 2025 will be Nic’s year and Joe Hendry is a fraud. Nic Nemeth stopped him and says he earned it. Fir$t Cla$$ comes out. AJ Francis introduces himself and KC Navarro. AJ says Nic doesn’t deserve to go after the title because he lost to that bum Joe Hendry. AJ says to think back to 2024 at Final Resolution, Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis. He says that performance is why TNA smartened up and gave him the most lucrative deal in TNA history. He says he is sick and tired of all the old timers taking the spotlight from the TNAJ Francis era. Nic Nemeth says he is interrupting them. Ryan says they’ll face the both of them. Santino Marella’s music hits. Santino says tonight will be Fir$t Cla$$ vs. Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

Gia Miller is backstage with Arianna Grace. Tessa Blanchard walks up to her. Arianna introduces herself. She says they’re on the same team. Tessa says she got everything handed to her by her father unlike her who worked hard to get everything. Arianna Grace walks away and Tessa chases off Gia Miller.

Xia Brookside finds Cora Jade backstage. Cora says she needs Masha Slamovich and she’s not Masha. Xia says her dad helped trained her. Cora pushed her and security got involved before it turned into a brawl.

Match 1: Cora Jade vs. Hyan

Cora takes Hyan down with a clothesline and poses on the corner ropes. Cora hits a springboard double foot stomp on Hyan’s back and chokes her against the ropes followed by a running back elbow against her back. Cora ties her up against the ropes and hits a dropkick. Cora chokes her against the ropes and rushes towards Hyan but Hyan moves out of the way. Jade hits Jaded for the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Hyan by pinfall

Rating: **½

Cora Jade attacks Hyan after the match and Xia Brookside’s music hits and Hyan exits the ring but Jade attacks Xia from behind when she isn’t looking. Masha runs out and Cora leaves the ring.

Gia Miller is backstage with Wes Lee and Tyriek and Tyson. Wes Lee says the way that Wentz and Miguel are going after the NXT Tag Team Championship shows that they are not aligned. He says he is going after the NXT Championship and the tag team Championships is reserved for the other two individuals. He says he is going to take out Ace Austin tonight.

Santino is backstage and the Personal Concierge and Ash and Heather walk up to them. The Concierge says Ash and Heather were robbed at Genesis and says the legal member of Spitfire did not get the win. He says Ash got the win over Dani Luna so they should be the Knockouts World Championship. Santino says next week there will be a Knockouts Battle Royal and both of them will be in the match. Spitfire come in and Santino says they’re in the match too. Ash and Heather get into a shouting match with Spitfire and Santino tells them to save it for next week.

Match 2: Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

Brian Myers locks a sleeper hold and Leon tries to fight out of it and runs the ropes but Brian trips him. Brian gets a headlock on Leon and hits a right hand and runs the ropes but Brian hits a back elbow and gets a chinlock on Leon. Leon hits a punch to the gut and Brian whips him into the corner but Leon leaps over it and hits a springboard crossbody. Leon hits a running single leg dropkick followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Leon goes to the top turnbuckle but Brian moves out of the way and Leon hits a leg lariat for two. Brian hits an enzugiri followed by an Implant DDT for two. Brian looks for a Spear but Leon rolls him up for two. Brian goes to the apron and Leon hits a big boot. Leon goes for a suicide dive but Brian moves out of the way and Leon hits a running senton the outside. Leon takes out the rest of the System but Alisha hands Brian Myers a ring and Brian hits Leon with it followed by the Roster Cut for the win.

Result: Brian Myers def. Leon Slater by pinfall

Rating: ***

Mance Warner is backstage with Mance with Steph de Lander and Steph says she’s happy he and here and she won the Digital Media title in the divorce. Mance says they’re here and this is their gold and no one is stopping them. Sami Callihan attacks Mance from behind and says he’ll kill him.

Leon Slater is backstage and Kazarian walks up to him and talks about Leon’s loss and says he once again offers him to be his mentor. Leon says he took the L because the System cheated just like Kazarian cheated. Moose says tonight was a test and he passed. He says no one wants to carry a trophy but he could carry their bags and maybe he can carry a ring. The Hardy Boys walk in and Matt Hardy says Leon has got star written on him from head to toe and next week they’ll gladly stand next to him.

Sami Callihan and Mance Warner are seen brawling in the crowd and Sami throws him in the ring and throws a chair in the ring and gets a bat. Sami smashes Mance in the back with a steel chair. Sami sits up the chair over Mance’s head and looks to hit it with his baseball bat but Steph de Lander walks out and distracts Sami before Mance attacks Sami with the Digital Media belt and kisses Steph de Lander.

Maclin walks up to Eric Young backstage. Eric tells Maclin to trust him Maclin says he trusts him but he knows what Josh is going to do and he’s not going to stick around for it. He tells Eric to be safe.

Match 3: Mustafa Ali vs. Laredo Kid

Laredo Kid takes down Mustafa with an arm drag and headscissors and Mustafa gets out of the ring. Mustafa gets back in the ring and kicks Laredo in the midsection and takes him in the corner. Mustafa goes for a chop but Laredo reverses it and chops him. Laredo goes to the top and goes for a crossbody but Mustafa hits a dropkick for two. Laredo Kid hits a Michinoku Driver for two. Mustafa Ali goes for a pin with a backslide with his feet on the ropes but the referee notices it. Rollup by Laredo for two. Mustafa Ali gets to the outside of the ring and Laredo Kid follows him with a suicide dive. Laredo slaps Mustafa and whips him towards the ring but Mustafa Ali slides through and hits a draping DDT to the floor. Mustafa throws Laredo back in the ring and hits a 450 Splash for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Laredo Kid by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Mustafa Ali is backstage and he says they started off this campaign with a victory. He says they love Mustafa Ali and this campaign is going to continue. Santana walks up to him and says they’ve got a problem. He says they could go out there and throw hands. Mustafa Ali says he just had a grueling match but he has a supporter that is always ready and walks away.

Match 4: Northern Armory vs. Eric Young and Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander takes Judas Icarus in the corner and hits a chop and whips him in the corner but Travis Williams protects Judas and tags himself in. Travis covers Josh for two and tags in Judas. They double team on Josh to attack his back and shoulder. They take Josh in their corner and hit stereo kicks across his head. Josh hits an overhead T-Bone suplex on Judas and tags to Eric Young. Eric Young punches Josh Alexander and the Northern Armory attack Josh Alexander. The referee calls for the bell.

Result: Northern Armory vs. Eric Young and Josh Alexander goes to a no contest

Rating: **½

Eric Young hits a piledriver on Josh Alexander.

Match 5: Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

Ace Austin with an armwringer on Wes Lee and Wes takes down Ace with an armdrag. Wes hits a dropkick on Ace Austin. Ace Austin hits a kick followed by a rollup for two and Ace hits a dropkick on Wes. Wes jumps over Ace and hits an up kick on Ace. Wes hangs Ace on the ropes and hits a spin kick kick Ace goes to the outside. Wes hits a Suicide Dive on Ace and throws him back in the ring for one. Wes hits punches on Ace Austin in the corner. Ace Austin tries to fight back but Wes hits a combination of strikes and hits a snapmare followed by a dropkick for one. Ace challenges Wes to give him his best shot and Wes hits him with a spin kick for two. Wes with an elbow lock and Ace fights out of it. Ace and Wes exchange elbows and Ace turns Wes inside out with a clothesline. Wes flips Ace over the ropes and Ace looks for a springboard single-leg kick but Wes moves out of the way and Ace hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep followed by Click Click Boom. Ace hits the springboard single leg kick for two. Ace hits a gut wrench powerbomb for two. Ace looks for the Fold but Tyson and Tyriek come out and Ace takes them out and Ace takes Wes to the outside. Ace hits the Fosbury Flop on all of them. Ace gets distracted and Wes hits the Cardiac Kick for the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Ace Austin by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

After the match, Wes, Tyriek and Tyson attack Ace Austin but The Rascalz run out and Wes and Tyson and Tyriek leave the ring.

Joe Hendry is backstage and he says he said he will be a fighting champion and Matt Cardona stepped up. He says next week they will see Joe Hendry in a concert and you never know what happens at a Joe Hendry concert.

Match 6: Fir$t Cla$$ vs. Nic and Ryan Nemeth

AJ Francis takes out Nic Nemeth on the apron. Ryan Nemeth hits a DDT on AJ Francis. Nic gets the tag and he hits a neckbreaker on KC Navarro followed by 10 elbow drops and goes for the cover but AJ breaks it up. Nic hits a superkick and the Nemeths clothesline AJ out of the ring. Navarro looks for a rollup but Nic kicks out. Navarro hits a spin kick and gets two. Nemeth drops Navarro on his face and hits the Famouser and Ryan tags himself in. Nic hits the Danger Zone and Ryan pins Navarro for the win.

Result: Nic and Ryan Nemeth def. Fir$t Cla$$ by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Nic and Ryan Nemeth celebrate to end the show.