Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 2.6.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, will perform one of his signature live concerts to kick off iMPACT, Nic and Ryan Nemeth get an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity against the reigning champions, Fraxiom, The Hardys and Leon Slater will battle The System’s Moose, JDC and Eddie Edwards, top Knockouts collide in a Battle Royal to challenge Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts World Championship, Mike Santana will go 1-on-1 with Matt Cardona, Ace Austin is out for revenge as he battles Tyson Dupont, we’ll hear from Eric Young and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: February 6th, 2025

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry’s concert opens up the show. Joe Hendry sings Queen’s “We are the champions” by changing the lyrics to “Hendry is the champion”. He sings another song where he sings that the world is going to hell but that doesn’t matter because Joe Hendry won the belt. He sings that this is the part where someone cuts him off and Jake Something’s music hits. Jake Something says he went up to Santino Marella and next week he will face Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry sings “I accept”.

Gia Miller is backstage with Masha Slamovich and Masha says she thrives in chaos and she’s looking forward to seeing who wins the Battle Royal. She talks about Cora Jade and says she draws her X’s in lipstick and Masha draws her in blood.

Match 1: Ace Austin vs. Tyson Dupont

Ace Austin pushes Dupont but Dupont takes him down with a hard shoulder block. Ace Austin gets a crucifix pin for two. Dupont hits a pop-up powerslam for two. Dupont hits a flying splash in the corner followed by another in the opposite corner and a spinning back elbow for two. Dupont gets a full Nelson and Austin takes Dupont in the corner. Dupont pops-up Austin but Austin hits a dropkick in mid-air. Austin with a series of kicks but Dupont hits a Side slam. Ace Austin hits The Fold for the win.

Result: Ace Austin def. Tyson Dupont by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Wes Lee and Tyriek attack Ace Austin but the Rascalz music hits and they come out with steel chairs and Wes Lee and Tyson and Tyriek bail from the ring.

Tessa Blanchard promo backstage and she says she is not going to be in the Knockouts Battle Royal because she’s not a pendeja. She says all the Knockouts are jealous of her but she’s not going to play by their rules.

We get a vignette for 23 and Steph de Lander says for weeks everyone was talking about who 23 is and it’s her. She says the Digital Media title is her and she won it in the divorce. Mance Warner says he’s gonna cut up everyone that gets in his way. He says there’s no one that can stop him and especially not Sami Callihan.

Match 2: Knockouts Battle Royal

Cora Jade joins the broadcast team at ringside for this one. Jazz makes her entrance as one of the participants. Alisha Edwards eliminates her own tag team partner Tasha Steelz. Spitfire pick up Alisha Edwards and eliminate her. Dani Luna finds Ash by Elegance under the ring and she pulls her out and Heather is hanging on to her leg and Jody Threat is hanging on to Heather’s. Rosemary hits a spear on Jody and eliminates her. Jazz and Xia Brookside take down Savannah Evans. Jazz on the top turnbuckle and she fights with Rosemary and she falls over and Heather pulls her down. Xia Brookside eliminates Rosemary and Ash by Elegance. It’s down to Xia Brookside and Savannah Evans. Xia looks to eliminate Savannah but Cora Jade distracts her and Savannah headbutt her and Xia is eliminated.

Result: Savannah Evans wins the Knockouts Battle Royal

Rating: ***

Eric Young comes out and says the Northern Armory runs TNA Wrestling. He lists out a number of Canadian wrestlers and says Canadians run this company. He says no one has won more championships than him. He says he is the one. He is above the fans, he is above the President, he is above the owner. He says as his first act he eliminated Josh Alexander. He says he removed the Walking Weapon forever. Maclin’s music hits. Maclin comes out and says he did not expect this. He asks Eric why he didn’t just tell him. He says he put his trust in Eric and he doesn’t do that for a lot of people. He says he went to war with Northern Armory for him. He says they tried to end his career and he’s going to wash his hands like the last 6 months never happened. He says he has shared things with Eric that has been imprinted in his head. He says Eric made his choice without Maclin, so he’ll make his. He says as long as they’re with him, he’s not. Josh Alexander’s music hits and he and Maclin have a staredown at the ramp before Maclin leaves. He says he is sure that Eric said that he eliminated Josh but he’s still standing here. Josh says his time in TNA is coming to an end, but he loves TNA. He says he can tell everybody all he wants but he’s going to show everybody. He says he walked to Santino Marella and asked for a match. He says no one spilled more blood, sweat and tears on the three letters TNA than him. He says he will face Eric Young next week and he will enjoy kicking his ass.

Sami Callihan is backstage and is asking people where Mance Warner is. He interrupts Frankie Kazarian and asks where Mance Warner is and Frankie says he doesn’t know who that is. Sami walks away and Kazarian calls Santino Marella and says this is an unsafe work environment. Santino says he’ll work on it.

Match 3: The Hardys and Leon Slater vs. Moose, JDC and Eddie Edwards

Alisha distracts Leon Slater so Leon hits a senton over her to the outside to the ring where Moose catches him and powerbombs him onto the apron. Slater gets back in the ring at the count of 9. Eddie gets the tag and chops Slater. Tag to JDC who hits a slingshot elbow drop for two. Tag to Moose who rakes the back of Slater. Moose gets a Camel Clutch on Slater but Slater fights out of it. Eddie takes out the Hardys and Eddie hits a Blue Thunder Bomb followed by a Senton by Moose and Down and Dirty by JDC. Slater gives the tag to Jeff Hardy who hits an inverted atomic drop followed by a leg drop of Moose. Jeff looks for a Twist of Fate but Eddie and JDC take him down from behind. Slater takes them out with a crossbody off the top rope. Moose hits a pump kick on Slater. Slater hits a running senton to the outside on Eddie and JDC. The Hardys hit a Plot Twist on Moose and Leon Slater hits the Swanton 450 and Jeff Hardys hits a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Result: The Hardys and Leon Slater def. Moose, JDC and Eddie Edwards by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Leon Slater and The Hardys celebrate after the match.

Mustafa Ali walks in on The Good Hands arguing. Ali says if everyone is yelling, nobody is listening. He says right now they’re the Good Hands, but they could be Great Hands. Ali sees Tasha Steelz crying and he says when you give your heart and soul to someone they stomp on your soul. He says she’s a great person and he hates that this happened to her. He says they should do something about this and tells her to make sure nothing like this ever happens to anyone ever again.

Match 4: Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

Mike Santana hits a Swanton to the outside on Cardona. Cardona hits a vertical suplex on Santana on the outside. The fans chant “We want Chelsea” at Matt Cardona. Matt Cardona hits a neckbreaker for two. Cardona chokes Santana with his T-shirt. Santana rolls up Cardona for two. Cardona hits a pump kick. Santana hits Rolling Buck 50 for two. Santana goes for Spin The Block but Cardona moves out of the way and Cardona hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Cardona hits the Reboot in the corner followed by a Tiger Bomb for two. Cardona looks for Radio Silence, but Santana catches him and hits a Buckle Bomb followed by a Five Star Frog Splash and the Spin The Block for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. Matt Cardona by pinfall

Rating: ***

Arianna Grace joins the broadcast team for the next match.

Match 5: Nic and Ryan Nemeth vs. Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships

Axiom hits a German Suplex on Ryan Nemeth and Frazer hits a running Shooting Star Press for two. Ryan tags to Nic and he hits a neckbreaker on Axiom. Nic hits 10 elbow drops in a row. Nic hits a Famouser for two. Nic goes for a superkick but Axiom catches his leg. Ryan hits a forearm and Nic hits a dropkick. Nic with a sleeper hold on Axiom and Axiom looks to fight out of it but Nic takes him down. Frazer gets the tag and he hits a slingblade on Nic followed by a splash off the top rope for two. Frazer looks for a Phoenix Splash but Nic runs in the corner and catches him with a DDT for two. Axiom gets the tag and Nic hits a superkick on Axiom and Frazer and looks for a Danger Zone but Ryan tags himself in and they hit stereo Danger Zones and Ryan goes for the pin but Axiom kicks out. Nic hits an Implant DDT and Ryan takes him in the corner but Axiom gets out of it. Frazer hits a superplex followed by a superkick into a brainbuster and Axiom goes for the pin but Nic breaks it up. Ryan gets a steel chair but Nic stops him. Frazer dropkicks Ryan Nemeth into Nic and Frazer sets up Ryan for a Missile Dropkick from Axiom for the win.

Result: Fraxiom def. Nic and Ryan Nemeth by pinfall

Rating: ****

Fraxiom celebrate their win while Nic Nemeth looks disappointed outside the ring.