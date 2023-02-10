Himeka Announces She’s Retiring, Final Match Set For April

STARDOM’s Himeka has announced her intent to retire, with her final match set for April. Himeka made the announcement at a press conference on Friday, noting that she is hanging up the boots and will have her last match at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23rd. A retirement ceremony will take place on May 14.

Himeka is just 25 and joined STARDOM in 2020, three years after she began her career at Actwres girl’Z. She has noted that she wants four matches on her retirement tour:

* Hardcore match against Risa Sera at STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 4 (February 26th)

* Facing Maika at All Star Grand Queendom (April 23rd)

* A match with Chihiro Hashimoto of

* A match with Kakeru Sekiguchi