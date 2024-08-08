wrestling / News

Various News: Hiroko Suzuki Set For SHW RumbleJack, Mickey Rourke Signing Appearance

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hiroko Suzuki SHW Image Credit: SHW

– Hiroko Suzuki is set to appear at SHW RumbleJack on Friday. Southern Honor Wrestling announced that Suzuki will compete in the RumbleJack at the show, marking her first match since 2005. The show takes place in Canton, Georgia.

The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke is set to make a rare signing appearance at Chiller Theater convention on October 25th in New Jersey. You can find out more here.

