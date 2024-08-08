Various News: Hiroko Suzuki Set For SHW RumbleJack, Mickey Rourke Signing Appearance

– Hiroko Suzuki is set to appear at SHW RumbleJack on Friday. Southern Honor Wrestling announced that Suzuki will compete in the RumbleJack at the show, marking her first match since 2005. The show takes place in Canton, Georgia.

When we say that competitors come from all over to be a part of the #RumbleJack, we aren’t lying! She’s a former WWE star and manager of former WWE Tag Team Champions, Kenzo Suzuki & Rene Dupree! THIS FRIDAY, August 9th, Hiroko Suzuki will make her SHW debut in the RumbleJack! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MkBQ8MoCTV — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) August 7, 2024

– The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke is set to make a rare signing appearance at Chiller Theater convention on October 25th in New Jersey. You can find out more here.