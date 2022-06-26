wrestling / News

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeat Nightmare Factory At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hirooki Goto YOSHI-HASHI AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

NJPW has picked up the first win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI winning the first match of The Buy In. Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo of the Nightmare Factory in the opening match of the pre-show, with Solo taking the fall. You can see a clip from the finish below.

Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading