Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeat Nightmare Factory At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In
June 26, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW has picked up the first win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI winning the first match of The Buy In. Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo of the Nightmare Factory in the opening match of the pre-show, with Solo taking the fall. You can see a clip from the finish below.
#CHAOS’s @510njpw & @YOSHIHASHICHAOS pick up the first win of the night here at the #ForbiddenDoor Buy-In!
Order the PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/p2skU7LbnK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2022
