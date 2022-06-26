Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeat Nightmare Factory At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In

NJPW has picked up the first win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI winning the first match of The Buy In. Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo of the Nightmare Factory in the opening match of the pre-show, with Solo taking the fall. You can see a clip from the finish below.

