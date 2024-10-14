wrestling / News

Hiroshi Tanahashi Announces He Will Retire After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

October 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Hiroshi Tanahashi Image Credit: NJPW

During NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, the Ace of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi, announced that 2025 will be his final year wrestling. Tanahashi will wrestle his last match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026. After that, he will retire from the ring. Tanahashi is the current NJPW President.

