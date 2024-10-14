wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Announces He Will Retire After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20
October 14, 2024 | Posted by
During NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, the Ace of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi, announced that 2025 will be his final year wrestling. Tanahashi will wrestle his last match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026. After that, he will retire from the ring. Tanahashi is the current NJPW President.
「棚橋のゴールを決めました…2026年1月4日…」
なんと棚橋弘至選手が、2026年1.4での“レスラー引退”を決意…！
