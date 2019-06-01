Hiroshi Tanahashi Says He’s Not Rushing His Return to the Ring, Thinks Jay White Is a ‘High Hurdle to Clear’

– NJPW1972 recently interviewed former IWGP heavyweight champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, who discussed his upcoming match with Jay White on June 5 for the Best of the Super Juniors Final. Below are some highlights.

Tanahashi on his injury: “After the surgery, my doctor said to take care and not push things so far, so I was careful. Coming to June 5 as the return date, it was a lot of feeling things out, thinking well, this is the fastest date that I think I can go. After that, since I said ‘I’m coming back’, I’ve been pushing it harder. The plan is to be back stronger than before I went away.”

Tanahashi on the evolution of NJPW: “Well, I think it’s fantastic that we’re entering new markets overseas, but there are a lot of things that we still need to do in Japan. I’ll give you an example; I was in Sendai recently to throw out the opening pitch at the (Rakuten Eagles) baseball game. While I was there, I wanted to stop in at Sunplaza Hall for the Best of the Super Junior card, you know? I was in the convenience store nearby and this kid and their parents called out to me. I talked to them, and they asked me ‘what are you doing here?’”

Hiroshi Tanahashi on not rushing his return: “I’m not rushing. The last few years it’s been kind of a routine for me, to be hurt and come back this time of year. For me it’s always a thing of listening to my body before deciding when to come back. From here, I’ll be working to be in top condition.

his thoughts on Jay White: “He’s a different person than the one I wrestled in his return match in 2018. He has had experience on the biggest stage, he’s wrestled a lot of different opponents. He’s been in the main event at Madison Square Garden. That will do wonders for your self confidence. To tell you the truth, he’s a high hurdle to clear. To that kid who came back from his excursion to face me, I was a big hurdle to him at the time. Now I’m coming back and he’s the hurdle. It’s almost a role reversal in that regard.”