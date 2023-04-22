– During a recent interview with Wrassle Rap, WWE Superstars and Hit Row members Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla discussed their contact with WWE executive Triple H after getting released. The group made their WWE return in August 2022 on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ashante Thee Adonis on reaching out to Triple H after SummerSlam: “I was feeling some type of way and the day after SummerSlam, I was like, ‘I’m just going to text Hunter [Triple H] and say what’s up and tell him how I feel.’ I literally sent him a book, a whole message, just telling him how I felt. He got back to me the next morning and was like, ‘Let’s talk soon.'”

Top Dolla on maintaining contact with Triple H: “Me and Hunter never stopped talking, even after we got released. We would always text once in a while, we’re not like best friends, but we would text once in a while. Just like Ashante, I’m watching SummerSlam and I see IYO (SKY) and Dakota (Kai) come back and I was like, ‘That’s so cool that they get to come back. I wonder if they want to bring Hit Row back.’ In my mind, I’m thinking that, but in my mind, ‘he’s probably got a long list of other people they want to bring back.’ He did, obviously, have a long list of people he wanted to bring back. I’m thinking, if he brings us back, it would be two, three, six months from now. After SummerSlam, he texts me like two days later. ‘Do you have anything right now? When can I have you?’ ‘Tomorrow, if you want.’ The next couple of days, we had a Skype call with all three of us, and a week later, we re-debuted.”