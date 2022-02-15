Hit Row Members Set to Reunite at MCW Spring Fever

– The former WWE Superstars and members of Hit Row are set to get back together for the upcoming MCW Spring Fever show later next month. The event will see Shane Strickland (aka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott), B-Fab, AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla), and Ashante “Thee” Adonis all reuniting.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 in Parkville, Maryland. They were previously released by WWE last November.