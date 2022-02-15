wrestling / News
Hit Row Members Set to Reunite at MCW Spring Fever
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
– The former WWE Superstars and members of Hit Row are set to get back together for the upcoming MCW Spring Fever show later next month. The event will see Shane Strickland (aka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott), B-Fab, AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla), and Ashante “Thee” Adonis all reuniting.
The show is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 in Parkville, Maryland. They were previously released by WWE last November.
The 2022 #MCWSpringFever Tour kicks off on Saturday night March 19th in Parkville, MD with special guests & former #WWE / #NXT Stars formerly known as Hit Row🔥🔥
Tickets Are On Sale Now & Going FAST💨
🎟🎟 https://t.co/drM7hFHdor pic.twitter.com/6Bjf3YAYd6
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) February 14, 2022
