wrestling / News

Hit Row Members Set to Reunite at MCW Spring Fever

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MCW Spring Fever - Hit Row Image Credit: MCW

– The former WWE Superstars and members of Hit Row are set to get back together for the upcoming MCW Spring Fever show later next month. The event will see Shane Strickland (aka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott), B-Fab, AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla), and Ashante “Thee” Adonis all reuniting.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 in Parkville, Maryland. They were previously released by WWE last November.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hit Row, MCW Pro Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading