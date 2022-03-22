wrestling / News
Hit Row Reunites At MCW Pro Wrestling Spring Fever (Clip)
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
Hit Row had a reunion at MCW Pro Wrestling’s show over the weekend. AJ Francis, Briana Brandy, Swerve Strickland, and Tehuti Miles all appeared at the promotion’s Spring Fever show on Saturday night in Parkville, Maryland. You can see a clip of the group in the ring below.
The group was a mainstay of NXT in 2021 and were called to the main roster in october, but were all released in November. Strickland is signed with AEW now. and Brandy, Francis, and Miles are now known as the HitMakerZ.
#HitRow & @swerveconfident arrive @MCWWrestling #mcwspringfever pic.twitter.com/Ryh5ynTk7U
— Brent Tarring (@TimmyBaltimore) March 20, 2022
