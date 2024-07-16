HollyHood Haley J Set To Appear At NWA 76

OVW and The Wrestlers star HollyHood Haley J is coming to NWA 76. The NWA announced that Haley will be appearing at the August 31st show in Philadelphia on Monday.

Haley was one of the featured stars on the Netflix reality show, which followed OVW. The NWA’s full announcement reads:

‘HollyHood’ Haley J is headed to the National Wrestling Alliance! After her star-making turn on Netflix series The Wrestlers, the charismatic second-generation grappler is scheduled to appear August 31 at NWA 76.

“‘HollyHood’ Haley J has gained tremendous media attention and fan interest over the last year,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“Without doubt, Haley J has become one of the most talked about, sought-after performers in professional wrestling,” Galli continues. “The National Wrestling Alliance is excited to welcome her back in Philadelphia, for our biggest Signature Live Event of the year.”

“HollyHood” Haley J made her NWA debut at the EMPOWERRR pay-per-view in 2021. As part of The FreeBabes, a trio of second-generation female wrestlers, she competed for the reinstated Women’s World Tag Team titles.

Haley J went on to be a focal point of The Wrestlers, a lauded Netflix reality series focused on stars of Ohio Valley Wrestling. There she is a multiple-time OVW Women’s champion, a title previously held by her mother “Amazing” Maria James.

Where “HollyHood” Haley J factors into NWA 76 is yet to be revealed, Galli admits. However, she is certain to make waves at Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena when the promotion celebrates its 1948 founding with its biggest live event of the year.

As an impact player, Haley J could pose a serious threat in the National Wrestling Alliance’s already stacked women’s division. Led by NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige, Women’s World Tag Team Champions The King Bees (Danni Bee and Charity King) and unified NWA World TV and Women’s TV champion Max the Impaler, all titles are expected to be on the line August 31 in Philadelphia.

Tickets for NWA 76 are on sale now.